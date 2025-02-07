"I'm so mad at this loser" — Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte calls out JT for leading Venita on

Southern Charm season 10 released episode 9 on February 6, 2025, on Bravo. In this episode, Venita Aspen spoke to Leva Bonaparte over the phone about her recent dinner with Jarrett "JT" Thomas. Venita had confessed her feelings to JT, which came after her breakup with Manny Houston a few months prior.

For the unversed, they had started connecting in New York City over the summer. Venita had gotten to know JT better, calling him "nice and refreshing." However, Venita had slowed things down because she was dating someone else at the time. After appearing together on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, their friendship had grown stronger.

Things became complicated when JT revealed he had a girlfriend. This news upset Venita's friend, Leva, who thought JT was a "jerk" for leading Venita on. Leva didn't believe JT's claim, saying that if he had a girlfriend, he would have mentioned it during their time together. Leva thought it was strange that JT never brought up his supposed girlfriend.

Trending

“But wait, he said you were cute while he had a girlfriend? Jerk! I’m so mad at this loser,” quipped Leva.

Southern Charm star Venita Aspen regrets sharing feelings with JT

In Southern Charm season 10, episode 9, Venita expressed her regret to Leva and said that she wouldn't have shared her feelings with JT if she had known he had a girlfriend. She also felt she could have kept her emotions hidden during this situation.

The reality TV star admitted to Leva that she felt annoyed but mostly okay. However, while talking to the cameras, Venita revealed that a part of her heart felt broken.

“I definitely feel like a little piece of my heart’s kind of like, shattered. It’s just like, oh you know, I thought that, okay, JT actually likes me. But like, okay, we’re not crossing lines. We’re going to be friends. Like, this is where were the best at is being friends,” said Venita in a confessional.

What happened between JT and Venita in the previous episode?

Leva Bonaparte noticed a strong connection between Venita and JT and mentioned it to Venita in episode 8 of Southern Charm season 10. As a friend of JT, she told Venita that her friend valued commitment. Venita admitted she had developed feelings for JT, finding him "funny and charming." She was impressed by his workout routine and close relationship with his mom.

Venita decided to invite JT to dinner to discuss their feelings. When JT came over, Venita cooked a meal, and he felt pampered. He acknowledged the romantic tension between them and said that he felt a spark with Venita. However, JT revealed that he had started dating someone else, a girl named Ally.

Venita was caught off guard, having known he was seeing someone but not realizing it was serious. She confronted JT, asking if he was interested in her too. JT admitted that he was interested in Ally, but wanted to explore a connection with Venita. JT explained that if they were together, Venita would always worry about him losing interest.

Venita agreed, saying she didn't want to be a homewrecker. Privately, she wondered how long JT had been flirting with her while he had a girlfriend. Before the start of Southern Charm's tenth season, JT announced that he would be leaving the show. Venita reacted by wishing him well, but she also believed that JT often caused his own problems, just like his current situation.

Watch new episodes of Southern Charm on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback