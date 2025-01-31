"I don’t cheat"— Southern Charm star JT Thomas addresses his chemistry with Venita Aspen

Southern Charm aired its latest episode on January 30, 2025. It featured a conversation between Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas, where they acknowledged their chemistry. However, JT revealed that he was in a relationship, leading to a discussion about their connection and boundaries.

During their dinner conversation, JT admitted that there was something between them but clarified that he was already seeing someone.

“I don’t cheat, and that’s a slippery slope,” he said.

He further explained that he needed to respect his current relationship, despite his attraction to Venita. Venita reflected on their bond, saying she had noticed JT’s friendly nature but initially assumed it was just his personality rather than a sign of genuine interest.

Venita admitted that he had been intentional about their interactions in Southern Charm. She recalled how their friendship started growing in New York City, particularly after their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Venita reflects on her growing bond with JT in Southern Charm

Before their dinner conversation in Southern Charm, Venita shared how her friendship with JT had developed over time. She explained in an interview with People on January 30 that they first bonded during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.

"JT and I, when we first did Watch What Happens Live, I think that's when I could actually see that the friendship that we had was blossoming. We got close over the summer, and it's been quite the journey getting to know the real JT,” she said.

Leva Bonaparte also noticed their connection and remarked during the episode that JT was a "marriage guy." Venita admitted that she had a crush on him and appreciated his qualities, describing him as "funny and charming." She noted that he worked out regularly, maintained a "great relationship with his mom," and had several traits that reminded her of herself, except "he’s kind of like me, but a boy."

Wanting to address their connection directly, Venita invited JT over for dinner. He expressed gratitude for the effort, saying he felt "very spoiled" by the gesture. As they talked, the conversation shifted toward their feelings, with JT acknowledging that there was "chemistry" between them but explaining why he couldn’t act on it.

JT opens upto Venita about his feelings in Southern Charm

After JT admitted that he was in a relationship, Venita was surprised, saying she wouldn’t claim to have known he had a "girlfriend," but was aware that he had been "talking to someone." However, she hadn’t understood it as a clear statement of "this is who I’m dating."

“Don’t act like you don’t want this just as bad as I do,” she told JT.

JT replied:

“Say that it’s an alternative universe that it was me and you, but you knew that I had the propensity to see new opportunities and be flippant. You wouldn’t want to be with somebody like that.”

Venita acknowledged his reasoning and made it clear that she had no intention of interfering in his relationship, saying she was "not a home-wrecker," and didn’t want to be. However, in a confessional, she admitted feeling "equally parts angry and equally parts sad" about the situation. She questioned how long they had been "flirting" while he had a "girlfriend" the entire time.

Following the filming of Southern Charm season 10, JT announced his decision to leave the show. Venita later reflected on his exit in the People interview, stating that she "wish(ed) him well" if that was his choice. However, she believed that JT often "gets in his own way," and felt this situation was "a prime example" of that.

New episodes of Southern Charm airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

