"I'll stand up to bullies" — Southern Charm's JT defends himself amidst Gaston and Salley drama

Southern Charm season 10 released episode 7 on January 23, 2025, on Bravo. After Molly's tuba performance in this episode, the cast gathered at JT's event space. However, the gathering took a turn when JT brought up rumors about Gaston Rojas allegedly cheating on his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green. Gaston's ex, Salley Carson, was also present there, making the situation more uncomfortable.

JT claimed that he only wanted to protect Taylor's well-being. When the conversation escalated into an argument, JT stepped outside for some air, followed by Venita. JT expressed his frustration, saying he wouldn't tolerate being disrespected in his own space. He held his stance, saying that he'd always fight against bullies.

“I’ve had enough. I’m not going to sit in my own spot, in my own space, knowing my truth. Knowing my heart. Knowing that I’m a good man. And be talked to like this from Craig. I’m a man of honor. I’m always gonna be like that. And I’ll stand up to bullies and mean girls," JT told Venita.

JT's honesty sparks tension in Southern Charm friend group

Not everyone agreed with JT's actions on Southern Charm as Craig Conover confronted him about the same, saying JT often spoke out of turn without considering the consequences. When the cast members started yelling, Taylor got upset and left the room. Venita later shared her thoughts with JT, pointing out that his actions had hurt Craig's feelings.

“To Craig's point, you supposedly had this good fishing trip and now his feelings are hurt because you’re doing something you said you weren’t gonna do,” said Venita.

JT defended himself on Southern Charm, saying he was simply being honest. Venita acknowledged that his honesty might be bothersome to some people in their friend group. Although JT refused to apologize to Taylor, he did listen to Venita's concerns. He reassured her that no matter what happened in their friend group, his love for her would remain unchanged.

Venita jokingly replied that the stress JT caused her was unbearable. In a private moment, Venita shared her insight into JT's personality. She believed that beneath his tough exterior, JT was a "soft and tender" person. Venita felt that she saw the real JT, unlike the rest of their friends.

What other events happened in Southern Charm season 10 episode 7?

Earlier, in the same episode of Southern Charm, JT joined Craig and Shep on a fishing trip. They found it amusing that their boat captain shared a similar name with their castmate, Austen. JT wasn't an experienced fisherman, but he wanted to bond with his new friends.

Craig and Shep taught him how to bait a hook, and they couldn't help but laugh at his clumsiness. Despite being a newbie, JT caught a large fish. The group took a photo with their catch and posted it on social media. Later, Whitney, Madison, and Austen hung out together. Austen expressed his frustration with the fishing photo, feeling it was a deliberate slight.

Craig had previously invited Austen to join the fishing trip, but the latter declined due to his ongoing feud with JT. Austen also felt upset because Craig wanted to end their podcast.

Whitney criticized Craig for being judgmental, while Madison sided with Austen, believing Craig would have chosen JT over them. Madison explained in a confessional that she was angry because Craig had privately told her he was done with JT, which made her feel like Craig was taking sides.

Watch new episodes of Southern Charm every Thursday on Bravo.

