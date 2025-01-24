"Dropped an L bomb" — Southern Charm star Shep Rose opens up about his relationship with Sienna

In Southern Charm season 10, episode 7, which aired on January 23, 2025, Shep Rose opened up about his relationship with his then-girlfriend, Sienna Evans. During a conversation with Craig Conover, Shep revealed that he had developed feelings for Sienna quickly, as he reflected on how this relationship differed from his previous ones.

“I dropped an L bomb pretty fast.” Shep stated.

The episode also explored Shep’s thoughts on exclusivity with Sienna and his potential future plans. He spoke about his vision of starting a life in the Bahamas, raising a family, and managing a beachside motel.

Although Shep and Sienna eventually ended their relationship, as confirmed during Bravo Fan Fest in late 2024, the episode provided a look into Shep’s perspective and his willingness to consider long-term commitments during their time together.

Shep discusses his feelings for Sienna in Southern Charm

During a conversation with Craig Conover in Southern Charm, Shep Rose reflected on his feelings for Sienna Evans and how quickly their relationship got "serious."

“The crazy thing is, I don’t get that into girls,” Shep admitted.

He also noted that his feelings developed not long after his breakup with Taylor Ann Green.

“For it to happen so quickly after Taylor was a little bit of an epiphany,” he said.

Shep shared with Craig that he had expressed his love for Sienna early in their relationship. He mentioned that after dropping the "L bomb," he repeated the sentiment several times after the initial confession.

In a confessional, Shep spoke about how his relationship with Sienna led him to consider future plans for the first time.

“It’s the first time I’ve really thought about the future seriously with somebody,” he said.

Shep's perspective on exclusivity and his future plans

When Craig asked about the status of his relationship, Shep confirmed that he and Sienna were exclusive, although they had not explicitly discussed it. He explained that he didn’t want Sienna to date anyone else, and he felt the same about his own commitment.

“Yes, we’re exclusive... I am. We haven’t said anything. I don’t think we need, I mean, we maybe should?” Shep stated.

Shep also shared his dreams of building a life with Sienna. In a flashback from an earlier conversation with Austen Kroll. He described envisioning a life in the Bahamas, stating, maybe his life path just consisted of living in the Bahamas, having a "couple of kids," and getting a motel by the beach.

Reflecting on these thoughts, Shep added,

“You don’t have those fantasies if you don’t feel strongly about someone.”

During season 10, episode 2 of Southern Charm, Shep Rose shared how he first connected with Sienna Evans, revealing, that they met on a dating site. He expressed his admiration for her, noting that her appearance stood out to him.

“There’s nobody else that looks anything like her,” he added.

Sienna, who won the title of Miss Bahamas World in 2021, also caught the attention of her home country, which Shep referenced during this episode of Southern Charm.

Ultimately, Shep and Sienna’s relationship ended, as Shep revealed at Bravo Fan Fest in November 2024. Reflecting on the breakup, Shep stated that he had decided to date women aged "28 and above" moving forward.

Watch the new episodes of Southern Charm, airing every Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo.

