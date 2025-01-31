"Nice and refreshing" — Southern Charm star Venita opens up about her romance with JT

In a January 30 interview with People, Venita Aspen from Southern Charm talked about her feelings for Jarrett "JT" Thomas. They both confessed their feelings for each other in the latest episode, but things got complicated when JT revealed he had a girlfriend.

Venita initially thought JT was just being friendly, but later realized he genuinely had feelings for her. Their connection started in New York City.

“We got close over the summer, and it's been quite the journey getting to know the real JT. It's been nice and refreshing,” Venita said.

However, Venita slowed things down because she was dating someone else at the time. Their friendship grew stronger after they appeared on Watch What Happens Live together.

What happened between Venita and JT in the recent episode of Southern Charm?

Leva Bonaparte noticed the strong connection between Venita and JT in the latest episode. She told Venita that JT was the type of guy who valued commitment. Venita admitted that she had developed feelings for JT.

She found him funny and charming and was impressed by his daily workout routine and close relationship with his mom. Venita felt a connection with JT, seeing similarities between them.

“Yeah, I have a crush on Mr. JT. He’s just like, funny and charming," confessed Venita.

Venita told Leva she planned to invite JT to dinner to discuss their feelings. Venita believed in taking charge when interested in someone. When JT came over, Venita cooked a meal of branzino and vegetables. JT felt pampered and complimented the food. He also acknowledged the romantic tension between them. JT openly admitted that he felt a strong connection with Venita.

He recognized that their chemistry was undeniable. Venita acknowledged the chemistry between her and JT, but was surprised he openly admitted it. However, JT quickly explained that things couldn't go further between them. JT revealed that he was attracted to Venita, but had started dating someone else, a girl named Ally. In a confessional on Southern Charm, JT opened up about this new relationship.

“I’ve got to give myself a little bit of credit because I don’t cheat, and that’s a slippery slope,” claimed JT.

Venita was caught off guard by JT's revelation on Southern Charm. She had known he was seeing someone but didn't realize it was a serious relationship. Venita confronted JT, saying he was just as interested in her as she was in him. JT admitted this but wanted to explore the possibility of a relationship with Venita in a hypothetical scenario.

JT explained to Venita that if they were together, she would always worry about him losing interest, which would create uncertainty. Venita agreed, saying she didn't want to be a homewrecker, but privately, she was frustrated, wondering how long JT had been flirting with her while having a girlfriend.

Before Southern Charm season 10 premiered, JT announced he was leaving the show. Venita wished him well but felt JT often created his own problems, and this situation was a clear example.

Watch the new episodes of Southern Charm as they air on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

