"I wanna look a little younger" — Southern Charm star Molly reveals her honest thoughts about her cosmetic procedure

In the latest Southern Charm episode, released on January 30, 2025, Molly O'Connell and Salley Carson met at a cafe to catch up. They discussed the pain of getting cosmetic procedures, with Salley sharing her experience with lip and chin fillers.

Molly shared that she had received chin fillers just two days before and explained that her goal with cosmetic procedures is not to change her appearance but to maintain a youthful look and look younger than her age for as long as possible.

"I’m just trying to keep it somewhat stable. I don’t wanna, you know, I wanna look a little younger than I actually am as long as I can," expressed Molly.

Trending

Southern Charm stars open up about plastic surgery and self-acceptance

The conversation continued on the latest episode of Southern Charm as Molly showed off her smile and mentioned getting gum surgery the previous year. Both Molly and Salley had also recently gotten Botox treatments. Salley got hers earlier that day, while Molly got some in her jaw to relax her muscles. Salley complimented Molly's face, and Molly returned the compliment.

Salley admitted to feeling insecure on Southern Charm, which led her to try cosmetic treatments. However, she discovered that these treatments also boosted her confidence, so she planned to continue them.

"But then I realized that it makes me feel good, too. So I’m going to continue to do that," stated Salley in a confessional.

Salley shared her plans to remove her breast implants with Molly at the brewery. She had gotten them over two years ago because of her ex-fiancé. Salley felt pressured to get implants because her ex-fiancé gave attention to women with bigger breasts. In a reflective moment, Salley realized she made a mistake by changing her body for someone else.

She understood that her ex-fiancé never directly criticized her appearance, but his actions still made her feel insecure. Salley learned a valuable lesson and now knows she would conclude the relationship if someone tried to control her appearance.

"But now if a guy told me to get something done or made me feel that way I would just exit the relationship,” confessed Salley.

Molly shared with Salley that her breasts were enhanced through a fat transfer procedure. Molly had excess fat removed from her ankles and calves through liposuction. She then used that fat to enhance her breast size, which was previously small.

Molly confidently mentioned that she had received positive feedback about her appearance.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode, Craig brought Shep along to meet Austen and discuss their podcast. Craig decided to offer $30,000 to own their podcast along with the third partner, Jerry.

However, Austen turned down the proposal. Patricia shared some surprising news with Madison at her mansion. Patricia revealed that Shep's girlfriend, Sienna, might have been dishonest about how she met Shep.

Patricia said Sienna actually met Whitney first through a dating app dedicated to millionaires. JT and Venita also finally confessed their feelings for each other over dinner. However, JT also revealed that he was seeing someone else as he wasn't sure about Venita's feelings.

New episodes of Southern Charm air on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback