"So painful" — Southern Charm fans react to Craig and Paige's argument

Southern Charm season 10 released episode 9, titled The Birds & the B's, on February 6, 2025. It saw Paige and Craig get into a heated argument after Craig raised the subject of kids. While he looked forward to living on a farm with his children, Paige confessed she was not yet ready to have kids and added that she did not want to get pressured into making decisions.

Craig said he understood her point of view but hoped she would not delay having a baby by prioritizing work over it. Although Paige was not against the idea of becoming a mother, she wanted the opportunity to make her own decisions. She told Craig she felt "a little pressure" from him and added that he made her feel 75 when she was only 31.

Paige said she expected him to treat her as he was treated at 31 when no one pushed him to start a family. She also disapproved of Austen and Shep's opinions of her decisions. The couple went back and forth for some time before the argument fizzled.

Southern Charm fans took to X to comment on Craig and Paige's disagreement. While many criticized Craig for discussing children despite knowing Paige's unpreparedness, others said they had conflicting worldviews.

"This conversation is so painful Because he is so in love and deserves a good partner And she was checked out day 1. And it’s not even about Paige hate, it’s the fact she didn’t end this sooner," a fan wrote.

"Craig and Paige have clearly been in two different head spaces their entire relationship. It’s a classic case of ‘right person, wrong time’. But what I don’t like is how Paige is being villainized for wanting to be independent," another fan commented.

"Craig is so much better off without Paige. They are just way too different," a netizen tweeted.

Many Southern Charm fans criticized Craig's expectations from Paige.

"why should paige who has to have the babies have to put her life and career on hold at 31 to settle down, have babies, and start a family? all because she and craig love each other and it’s what he wants right now? what about what she wants? her body. her choice," a user reacted.

"Craig is definitely delusional when it comes to Paige, marriage and children," a person commented.

"Craig: it’s not me who is pressuring you, it’s the outside noise Craig in the next sentence: I just want you to be lovey dovey and day dream about our future family That’s pressure dude," another fan wrote.

"You can’t travel weekly with a baby. Craig is in desperation mode and it’s making me cringe," one user posted.

Other Southern Charm fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"it’s funny to hear craig tell paige she can’t choose work all the time. after HE basically told all his friends that work and paige is all he cares about," a person reacted.

"Craig is so much better off without Paige…. She’s doesn’t want to do anything Craig likes to do. Her acting like a child around the bees and goats is pathetic," another commented.

"It's my decision" — Southern Charm's Paige clashes with Craig over having children

Episode 9 of Southern Charm saw Craig confess that he enjoyed thinking about the "fantasy" of living on a farm with his children. Hearing that, Paige mentioned she felt the same but approached the matter more practically than he did. Although Craig appreciated her "grounded" perspective, he could not overlook the warmth he felt whenever she talked about starting a family.

"Well, you're also a lot more sentimental than I am," Paige said.

When Craig asked the Southern Charm cast member if she was content with the state of their relationship, she said she did not have a "checklist" of things to complete to feel accomplished. After Paige mentioned she felt pressured by Craig's expectations, he asked her not to wait "too long" and prioritize making money or launching a company over having a child.

Paige clarified she would consider becoming a mother when it felt right to her, not based on what others expected of her. The Southern Charm cast member recalled Shep and Austen's opinions of her decision to wait and said:

"F**k yeah, it's my decision because I'm the one that has to hold it in my f**king body. If you said to me right now that we need to have a baby or I'm leaving, like, you'd have to leave."

Although Craig apologized for asking, he mentioned that Paige's changing mindset made it difficult for him to understand her feelings. It made Paige wonder if her love was not enough for him. Noticing how they kept going in circles, the Southern Charm cast members decided to stop arguing.

Southern Charm airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.

