"I'm not malicious" — Summer House star West apologizes to Ciara for hurting her feelings

West Wilson and Ciara Miller, former couple and Summer House cast members, had a tense conversation about their breakup during dinner. All the cast members gathered for dinner in season 9 episode 2.

Ad

Ciara called West names like "loser" and "beta," which led to him shutting down the conversation. However, the next morning, West decided to talk to Ciara again, hoping to move forward.

West entered Ciara's room while she was getting ready to leave for the city. He asked if the rest of the summer was going to be awful. Ciara replied that she was moving forward.

West disagreed, saying Ciara didn't seem to be moving on the night before. Ciara was upset about West's comments about their relationship not working out in a June 12, 2024, New York Times interview after their breakup.

Ad

Trending

West admitted on Summer House that he would have avoided giving the interview if he knew it would hurt Ciara. After discussing the issue, West apologized for his actions and for hurting Ciara's feelings. He acknowledged he messed up and wasn't trying to hurt her intentionally.

"I'm not ever trying to f*cking hurt you. It's not my intention. If you know me at all, I think you know that that's not what I'm trying to do. I'm not malicious. I'm not trying to hurt you. Yeah, I'm sorry," said West.

Ad

Ciara Miller struggles to forgive West Wilson on Summer House

Ad

After season 8 of Summer House wrapped up, Ciara and West took their relationship to the next level. They visited his parents in Missouri, and his brother in Chicago, and attended weddings together while also becoming more intimate. However, things took a turn in December 2023 when West told Ciara he wasn't ready for a relationship.

Ciara felt hurt because West had introduced her to his family and been physically close to her, but didn't plan on committing to her. She stopped talking to him because she thought his actions were unfair.

Ad

“I stopped talking to you altogether because I think that’s mean to take someone to your parents’ house and want to sleep with them when you have no intention of doing anything,” stated Ciara in the Summer House season 8 reunion.

Ad

West wanted to explain to Ciara that he never meant to hurt her and clarify his comments to The New York Times about their breakup. After facing backlash post-reunion, he felt panicked and took the chance to defend himself.

While he saw his remarks as mild, Ciara saw them differently. Later, she told Paige DeSorbo on Summer House that despite their fight, she might still have feelings for him.

Ciara's castmate, Paige, understood Ciara's conflicted emotions as she confided in her.

Ad

"Do you think I don't want to hug you and say, like, it's going to be fine and be as friendly as we were last summer? Because my gut reaction is to be that way towards him. But at this point, I can't figure out if West cares and genuinely feels bad," expressed Ciara.

Ad

Ad

Ciara struggled with her feelings, wanting to be friendly with West again, but unsure if he genuinely cared or just worried about his reputation. She was torn between her natural instinct to forgive and her doubt about West's sincerity.

Summer House airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback