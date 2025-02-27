"Too easy for her" — Summer House fans react to Paige slamming Kyle for "rage texting" her

Summer House season 9 released episode 3, titled Battle of the Sexes, on February 26, 2025. The segment saw Paige losing calm after receiving Kyle's texts, in which he complained to her about her boyfriend, Craig, and best friend, Hannah. She showed the messages to co-star Ciara and criticized Kyle for sending them to her instead of the people he had a problem with.

"This morning I received a bit of rage texting from Kyle Cooke about my best friend Hannah and my boyfriend Craig," Paige told the cameras.

The Summer House star added that Kyle was unhappy with Craig because he had signed a deal to advertise another drink company. Meanwhile, he was upset with Hannah because she claimed her ad for Kyle's drink company Loverboy's competitor led to her getting fired from the show. Kyle wrote that he was "beyond discouraged" and upset with their behavior.

Paige wondered why she was getting "yelled at" when she was not involved in their dispute. She criticized Kyle for badmouthing her boyfriend and best friend to her and dragging her into the middle of his problem. She then called him out for pretending to be "Diplo" and seeking support when he never showed any for her work.

Summer House fans took to X to comment on Paige's criticism of Kyle. While many supported Paige, others appreciated her comments about him.

"Loveee when Paige reads Kyle!! It’s too easy for her tbh," a fan wrote.

"Sorry Paige ate with that “while he pretends to be diplo” line," another fan commented.

"Activating Paige was the best thing Kyle has done this summer. We live for an unhinged Paige moment," a netizen tweeted.

Many Summer House fans appreciated Paige's reaction to Kyle's "rage texting."

"Real ones know what went down with Loverboy and Craig and that…other brand BUTTTTT Kyle making it Paige’s problem is unacceptable," a user reacted.

"Drag him Paige!!! Kyle deserves it," a person commented.

"Actually can’t wait for Paige to whoop Kyle’s a** because she is correct what does this have to do with her? He’s just mad because he can’t yell at Hannah because he got her fired," another fan wrote.

"I get why Kyle is upset but why is he yelling at Paige? Yell at them," one user posted.

Other Summer House fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Kyle is a joke—and I’m so glad Paige is dragging him while he pretends to be Diplo," a person reacted.

"Paige reading Kyle for filth every season is my favourite part of this show," another netizen commented.

"Be an adult" — Summer House star Paige criticizes Kyle for complaining to her about Craig and Hannah

The latest segment of Summer House season 9 saw Paige pull Ciara aside for a private conversation and show her Kyle's texts. After she explained the situation to her, she called out Kyle for "rage texting" her and involving her in the dispute instead of talking things out with Craig and Hannah.

"You have both of their numbers. Be an adult and if you see something on the internet that makes you upset sit with for a minute and then text the person that said it. You're trying to put me in the middle of it is absolutely insane," Paige said.

Ciara agreed and pointed out how Kyle expected everyone to have an "allegiance" to him. Paige then called out the Summer House star for not supporting her podcast or book. She added that she came to the party only so she could keep his wife, Amanda, company while he pretended "to be Diplo."

Later in the Summer House episode, Paige told Ciara that Kyle briefly apologized to her for the texts after his event. She then told Ciara about a Page Six interview where he "lied," claiming he did not get Hannah fired.

Paige mentioned he "crossed the f**king line" by calling Craig a liar on national television, alleging that he had been dishonest about his businesses. While speaking to the cameras, the Summer House star said:

"He sounds like a dad. 'Those are your friends. They're doing bad things and so are you.' And it's like, 'Dad, I don't smoke w**d.' Like, I didn't do it. I didn't go on a podcast and talk about you. I didn't join a spritz company and post about it. Like, why am I getting yelled at on a Thursday morning at 9:30?"

She stated Kyle was "lucky" she did not buy Loverboy and sell it.

Summer House season 9 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

