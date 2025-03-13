“Just wants a wife”— Summer House fans react to Craig’s opinion on Paige’s career

Episode 5 of Summer House season 9 was released on March 12. The episode centered around the growing chemistry between Jesse and Lexi, and other house members reacting to it. It also documented Paige and Kyle resolving their conflict, and newbie Imrul revealing that he got his citizenship after marrying a US citizen.

In the Summer House episode, Craig met with Paige over dinner. Paige opened up to Craig about how she felt guilty for not giving her family what they expected of her— a husband and children.

She stated that she had found success and that she didn’t want to stop her busy schedule. Craig said that he was happy she was successful, but she couldn’t be as busy as she currently was if she chose to start a family and have children. He said he didn’t expect his relationship to be this “submissive”, to which Paige quipped that it wasn’t her fault that she was successful and independent.

Fans of Summer House came to X to react to Craig’s opinions about Paige’s career.

"Craig just wants a wife, not Paige as an individual, and that’s the issue," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @BDavisPSawyer23)

"Jesus Christ, Craig. It’s not a “submissive" relationship… it’s just a normal f**king relationship. You either compromise on s**t or realize you aren’t on the same page and part ways," said another fan.

"Paige is once again telling Craig how he feels, and she couldn’t be more clear. Craig just wants what Craig wants. You can’t tell me he didn’t see this breakup coming when he keeps throwing out all these ultimatums. He's basically pushing her to break up with him," added another.

"Craig isn’t innocent, tho. He just wants to be married and wants what he wants," commented one.

Some fans of Summer House understood that Craig and Paige wanted different things from life, and it was wise of them to break up.

"Neither Craig nor Paige are wrong for what they want out of a relationship or lack thereof, and I don’t think they should punish each other for that (Paige, love you but lookin at you, lol). Glad she finally decided to cut it cause they weren’t gonna come to an agreement," an X user wrote.

"Paige shouldn’t have to apologize for being strong and independent because she’s well in her right to be. However, I'm pretty sure Paige would’ve loved it if Craig had put his foot down and told her they could compromise on a time frame or be done," another user wrote.

"So Craig wants a housewife and a woman who only wants to please him? Did he not know Paige. Plus he's in South Carolina. There are plenty of those women there," commented one.

"Seeing Paige and Craig still together makin me all types of sad. They were good together, but I stand by my girl and putting herself and what she wants from life right now first," added the other.

The detailed conversation between Paige and Craig on Summer House season 9, episode 5

At their dinner at Summer House, Paige talked about how guilty she felt about not doing things her parents wanted her to do. She explained this by adding how she felt when Lindsay announced her pregnancy.

“My initial thought was like, ‘Thank God it’s not me’,” Paige said.

She further said that she didn’t have any free time, not even two weeks to freeze her eggs.

Craig said that he was happy Paige was five times more successful than she was when they met, but it was also a bummer because they can’t do things together because of her busy schedule.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 come out on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

