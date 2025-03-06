"You stupid idiot"— Summer House fans criticize Kyle fighting with Paige about Craig

Summer House season 9 aired a brand new episode on March 5, 2025, on Bravo. The episode featured Lindsay's gender reveal party during which Kyle and Paige had a heated exchange regarding the male cast member's text messages to Paige.

Paige said she was upset about him "rage texting" her about Craig and Hannah. Kyle asked how the cast member was in the middle of things and Paige noted she said nothing in the matter. Kyle said he was upset that Paige's business partner, Hannah, was lying about why she was fired.

Paige said she didn't care about the "Hannah stuff" and was upset about the conversation being about her then-boyfriend, Craig. She said he and Craig might not resolve their issues and Amanda and her would have to pick up the pieces. Kyle alleged that Craig was lying and Paige defended him.

Fans reacted to the argument online and criticized Kyle Cooke's ranting to Paige about her boyfriend. One person wrote on X:

"Kyle put Paige in the middle... you stupid idiot."

"paige’s point is that kyle’s issue with craig and his issue with hannah have nothing to do with her. don’t come at HER for your issues with them and then act like she’s in the wrong for being upset. like, what’s not clicking?" a fan commented.

"no, you’re not supposed to just take it, kyle. however you’re not supposed to take it out on paige. THAT is the point your wife is trying to get your 40+ a** to see," a tweet read.

Fans noted that Kyle had a "victim complex":

"I'm so sick of Kyle's victim complex Every. Fucking. Year. If you're mad at Craig and Hannah, TAKE IT UP WITH CRAIG AND HANNAH!!! What Kyle SOMEHOW is missing is his problem isn't with Paige, Paige isn't doing anything wrong, and THATS ALL Paige is saying!" a person wrote.

"so kyle can send paige multiple insulting texts in a row but she’s crossed the line by bringing it up on camera? does he forget what they’re all doing there?" a fan commented.

"Idc if my friends man texted me the way Kyle did…I’d be acting just like Paige he had lost his F*CKING MIND! This has NOTHING to do with her," a tweet read.

Fans of Summer House season 9 further said:

"that’s not on paige’s radar so why would it even occur to her to pick a side? a handful of things kyle personally takes issue with…why would she automatically know thats happening and bothering him? he doesnt get that his grievances are not top of mind for everyone," a person wrote.

"kyle’s ego will let him acknowledge that he spiraled, but won’t let him genuinely apologize for taking his frustrations out on paige unnecessarily. in what world would she check her boyfriend + best friend over kyle? who is kyle!? be so serious," a fan commented.

Lindsay's baby shower gets derailed as Kyle and Paige lock horns over Craig in Summer House season 9 episode 4

In Summer House season 9 episode 4, Paige brought up Kyle's raging text her during Lindsay's baby shower. She recalled the cast member sending her angry messages about Hannah and Craig.

Kyle told the Summer House season 9 star he was angry with Craig about lying while Paige defended the Southern Charm star noting he did what he said he was going to do. Kyle's wife, Amanda also chimed in and defended her husband, while Paige expressed not wanting to let Kyle and Craig's issues impact her and Amanda's friendship.

As the conversation continued, the male Summer House season 9 star told Paige he could have spoken to Craig about it because he thought they were close. Paige retaliated that she believed Kyle and her were closer than him having to text her and beraiding her boyfriend.

Kule said he was hurt while Paige got up and left. The Summer House season 9 cast questioned Kyle while Kyle continued to bring Hannah up. Paige yelled at him from a distance and said he told him she didn't care about the "Hannah stuff."

"Right now, history is repeating itself. We're fighting because Craig did something with another drink company," she said.

Kyle asked if she was implying that it was his fault whie Paige said "f*ck you" and walked towards the house. She added that his ego was out of control.

Fans of Summer House season 9 commented on the argument online and criticized Kyle's behavior.

Episode 4 of Summer House season 9 can be streamed on Bravo and Peacock.

