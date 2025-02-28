"Pathological liar"— Southern Charm fans react to Craig accusing JT of disrespecting Miss Patricia

Season 10 of Southern Charm released episode 12 on February 27. Titled Lost at Sea, the episode covered the dinner where all the cast members gathered. While here, Sally called out JT for not saying sorry to people to whom he owed an apology.

JT told Craig that he lied when he told everyone that JT called Miss Patricia a "b**ch," so he wasn't going to be sorry for something he didn't do. Madison jumped in to defend Craig, saying she didn't think he would do such a thing and hurt his friends. JT told everyone that Shep was there too, so everyone turned to Shep for answers.

Shep said he didn't hear JT say anything like that. The topic then moved to Craig accusing JT of telling him that Madison's husband, Brett, thought there was an affair between Madison and JT.

When Shep was asked if he heard JT saying that, he said he didn't understand half the things JT was saying back then. Madison went into a confessional to say that Craig might have said things differently. Fans of Southern Charm took to X to comment on Craig's unverified accusations.

"Like him or not, Craig Conover is a compulsive and pathological liar…," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @BravoAndBlaze)

"It’s scary how crazy of a liar Craig is. And then to get people to gang up with him?? He’s on the same level of liar as Brynn on New York," said another.

"Craig is the antithesis of “good friend”. He’s a liar, a condescending uncultured narcissist that thinks he’s better than others because he has a company, money, a girlfriend & a pool…Truth is that he has an inferiority complex & he had to change for her to like him," added a third.

"Craig has always seemed like a greasy whiny little liar to me," commented one.

Most fans of Southern Charm believed Craig lied, and they didn't like that.

"Craig instigated the issue between Madison & JT, he also lied about offending Whitney’s mother. It’s a side of Craig I’m not enjoying. If he’s able to lie about something & then instigate confrontation over that lie, what else is he capable of?" an X user wrote.

"Craig is proving himself yet again as a liar this episode is just INSANE timing. And it being brought to light by JT of all people is tooooo good," another user wrote.

"#southerncharm so boring this season that we have craig actively making things up to cause drama," commented one.

"I don’t even like JT, but it’s so satisfying to see Craig get called out for lying after weeks," wrote one.

The conversation at the dinner table on Southern Charm season 10, episode 12

At the dinner table on Southern Charm, Sally asked JT if he didn't think it was a problem when there were four people that he had to apologize to. JT said he was showing respect to each one of them by not bringing stuff up at the table. Ryan pointed out that what was bothersome was JT acting like he was "great," when others around him were feeling differently.

Then, when JT called out Craig for spreading lies about what he told Miss Patricia, Craig said he didn't lie. He told everyone that JT called Whitney's mother, Miss Patricia, a "b**ch," while handing her the cane that he gifted everyone. The scene flashed back to the time when JT handed Mis Patricia the cane, and it proved that Craig was lying.

Likewise, the scene of Southern Charm also flashed back to the time when JT and Craig were playing golf, when, according to Craig, JT alleged what Madison's husband thought. During that scene, too, there was no mention of the same from JT. Shep also vouched for JT by saying that he heard him saying no such thing in both instances. This made fans believe that Craig was the one lying.

New episodes of Southern Charm season 10 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

