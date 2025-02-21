Southern Charm season 10 episode 11 recap: Shep opens up to Sienna about wanting kids as the group ventures out in Bahamas

Southern Charm's 10th season continued with episode 11, airing on Bravo on February 20, 2025. The show follows Charleston's wealthy elite, exploring their careers and personal lives.

In the previous episode, the cast traveled to the Bahamas, where Shep and Sienna's relationship problems surfaced. Craig also opened up about his past to Paige, as Shep's relationship issues became apparent.

The latest episode saw uncertainty between Shep and Sienna continue, as she decided not to join the group for a snorkeling trip, which sparked Madison's curiosity. Madison asked Sienna about her decision and also discussed Craig and Austen's friendship with Craig.

What happened in Southern Charm season 10 episode 11?

Episode 11 started with Shep and Sienna having a conversation in his suite. He shared his vision of their future together, including having children. Shep expressed his feelings towards Sienna by telling her how much she meant to him. He confessed that he was attracted to her and loved her.

"You made my life better. You made me want to be a better man. I'm wildly, wildly attracted to you, and I am actually in love with you. I don't want to put you on the spot. I just, I don't even know where we stand," stated Shep.

Sienna seemed taken aback by Shep's confession. She revealed that she had never thought they were in a committed relationship. Shep was surprised, thinking she must have known how he felt. The conversation was put on hold, but Shep elaborated on his feelings during a confessional. He believed that life was too short to ignore strong emotions in a relationship.

Later, Shep and Sienna went to dinner together where the rest of the Southern Charm cast members were waiting for them. Shep then walked away to the bar with Austen while Madison tried to find out where Sienna and Shep stood regarding their relationship. Sienna didn't seem convinced that they had same notion about their bond.

When asked if Sienna and Shep were together, she said that they never had a conversation about being exclusive. She added that she wasn't sure if they were together or not.

"We never had that conversation in the first place. We never said we're going to be in a relationship, we never said we're going to be exclusive. So were we together? Hmm, maybe. I don't know," revealed Sienna.

After the dinner party on Southern Charm, Sienna expressed her desire to go back home as she had a stomach ache. Shep woke up early and sent a text to Sienna, while the others were still in bed. He even woke up Austen to share the message with him. Craig responded by saying that Shep's effort was nice, but it wasn't going to change anything.

Shep later called Sienna to ask if she was still planning to join the group for snorkeling. Sienna declined, saying she didn't know if that was something she could "take on right now.” Madison and Craig took a walk along the beach and talked about all the events that recently happened on Southern Charm.

Craig felt that the relationships were fractured among the cast members, including him and Austen. He expressed that although he was sure Austen loved him, but whenever he talked, Austen would make a face indicating otherwise. As the Southern Charm episode concluded, Madison hoped that Craig and Austen could put their differences aside and get along.

Watch Southern Charm on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

