Southern Charm season 10 episode 10 recap: The cast heads to the Bahamas while Shep gets asked about Sienna

Southern Charm season 10 continued with episode 10, which aired on Bravo on February 13, 2025. This reality TV show explores the lives of Charleston's wealthy elite focusing on their careers, personal relationships, and their lifestyles.

The latest episode followed the gang to the Bahamas, where Shep and Sienna's relationship issues came to light. Meanwhile, Craig reflected on his past while talking to Paige, given the troubles in Shep's relationship. In the previous episode, the couple had tried beekeeping but ended up questioning their future.

What happened in Southern Charm season 10 episode 10?

The Southern Charm episode began with Shep shopping for vacation clothes with Molly. Tension was already building between Shep and Sienna, and it was starting to affect the group. Rodrigo was having lunch with Shep's ex Taylor Ann Green, when Shep called him. Rodrigo put Shep on speakerphone, and Shep shared his concerns about Sienna. He said he was getting mixed signals from her and felt she lacked experience.

Taylor felt Shep was belittling Sienna, particularly with his remark about her inexperience, and she told Rodrigo as much. Later, Venita visited JT before leaving for the Bahamas. JT expressed that despite their connection, he didn't want to cross the line and make things awkward. He also wished to go to the Bahamas to make amends with Madison.

When the group arrived in the Bahamas, Sienna was nowhere to be found. Shep tried calling her several times, but she didn't answer. Shep had written down his thoughts and feelings about Sienna and pulled out the paper to share with the guys. Craig sympathized with Shep's situation, remembering his own relationship struggles with Paige DeSorbo.

"I'm excited to meet Sienna, but poor Shep. He was kind of spinning out a little at our dinner," said Craig.

Craig said he had felt insecure when Paige prioritized her career over him. He shared his thoughts with Paige and Madison LeCroy during a video call on Southern Charm. Moreover, he noted that Sienna wasn't making an effort to communicate with Shep, which made him feel bad. Paige and Madison laughed at the situation, suggesting that Sienna just wasn't interested in Shep.

Madison later explained on Southern Charm that she thought Shep had unrealistic expectations about his relationship with Sienna. Madison believed that Shep was attracted only to Sienna's physical appearance, not that he was genuinely invested in their relationship. The group arrived at lunch and Shep acknowledged Sienna's efforts in hosting them but tension soon arose between Shep and his ex, Taylor.

Shep revealed that he considered himself exclusive with Sienna for three months, but they hadn't discussed labels. Taylor asked when Shep first said "I love you" to Sienna, and he replied that it was around three months into their relationship.

Taylor questioned Shep's sincerity, suggesting he might have been drunk at the time. In a private moment, she recalled Shep telling her he loved her just two weeks into their past relationship when he was intoxicated.

"I have never felt someone's aura like this in my entire life. I feel like I can sense people's energies right away. And any hope I had that Sienna was genuine with her feelings with Shep disappeared as soon as she walked in the room," claimed Craig.

Craig noticed that things didn't feel right between Shep and Sienna after meeting her. The guys decided to give Shep some space and went out for dinner. This allowed Shep to spend some time alone with Sienna, who helped him pick out an outfit. As the episode came to a close, Sienna stepped out of the room so Shep could change.

Watch Southern Charm on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

