"So hard to watch" — Southern Charm fans react to Shep and Sienna's relationship

Southern Charm season 10 released episode 11, titled Text Message in a Bottle, on February 20, 2025. It showcased Shep professing love to his girlfriend, Sienna, and opening up about his plans for their future family. While Shep was certain about his feelings, Sienna seemed unsure. His confession surprised her as she stated they never had an officially defined relationship.

Later when Sienna and Shep joined the rest of the cast for dinner, Madison asked Sienna if she was in a relationship with Shep. Sienna revealed that although she enjoyed her time with Shep, she was not entirely exclusive. She added that they had never discussed commitment or exclusivity.

Shep's co-stars feared he had "imagined" most of his relationship with Sienna while being unaware of her genuine feelings. Southern Charm fans took to X and expressed a similar sentiment, saying Shep misunderstood his connection with Sienna. Meanwhile, others claimed Sienna was with Shep to be on the show.

"Shep is no prince and he’s extremely delusional but Sienna is a terrible person and should’ve cut him loose long before this. This is so hard to watch," a fan wrote.

"Do you think Shep gased sienna up with “you can be on the show” and she didn’t know he meant with him ??" another fan commented.

"Shep declaring his love to Sienna and she’s just blank," a netizen tweeted.

Many Southern Charm fans claimed Sienna paired with Shep to come on the show.

"Everyone knows the only reason why Sienna is with Shep is yo get her 25 mins of fame & be on the show," a user reacted.

"Sienna just wants to be on tv I think. She noticed all the screen time all the exes get. They never leave the show," a person commented.

"People are saying Sienna isn't "that" into Shep. Let's be real. She's never been into him at all. She used him to get on the show. And I actually feel bad for Shep," another fan wrote.

Other Southern Charm fans commented on their chemistry.

"it’s really not sienna’s fault that shep was living in his own delusion. ignorance is bliss," one user posted.

"Shep is highly educated and well read, but for some reason cannot read between the lines. Sienna is not into him!" a person reacted.

"This episode of #southerncharm is by far the funniest ever. This Shep storyline is a joke, almost abbot elementary level. Sienna might be principal Ava. Shep in love," another netizen commented.

"Imagined a lot of this relationship up in his head" — Southern Charm star Madison comments on Shep's connection with Sienna

The latest episode of Southern Charm saw Shep tell Sienna that he felt "the universe" brought them together. He then opened up about his plans for their future, which included having children and traveling the world together. Sienna was surprised and admitted she did not know he thought that way.

"You've made my life better. You make me wanna be a better man. I'm wildly, wildly attracted to you, and I am, actually, in love with you," Shep said.

Hearing that, Sienna explained she did not think that far into the future since they did not have a defined relationship. While talking to the Southern Charm cameras, Shep stated life was too short not to express one's feelings to the person one loved.

Later in the episode, the cast got together for dinner, when Madison inquired Sienna about her relationship with Shep. Sienna said she "had a lot of great time together" and thought Shep was a "great person." Elsewhere, Shep updated Austen about his conversation with Sienna, saying she was unaware of his genuine feelings.

He also changed Sienna's comments while retelling her side to make Austen realize how serious they were about their relationship. The Southern Charm star added that he was "into her" and wanted to win her over. While speaking to the cameras, Austen confessed Shep was not "the best at picking up signals."

When Madison asked Sienna if she and Shep were "actually together," she said she did not know if they were "together" since they never discussed being exclusive. Hearing that, Madison remarked:

"I think Shep has probably imagined a lot of this relationship up in his head and I am just interested to see how this is all gonna play out 'cause I am just a bystander and I'm enjoying the show."

Sienna added that she and Shep were similar in being "non-committal." The following day, Craig told Shep that Sienna might not want to be with him since she declined to accompany him snorkeling.

Southern Charm season 10 airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

