"Vulnerability is absolutely essential" — Southern Charm star Shep defends his emotional text to Sienna

In the latest episode of Southern Charm which was released on February 21, 2025, Shep Rose expressed his feelings to Sienna. While Sienna was conflicted about the status of their relationship, Shep said I love you to Sienna. Sienna even left early, citing a stomach ache, after the group gathered for dinner in the Bahamas.

The next day, Shep sent Sienna a lengthy text while the others slept after the dinner party. The fans of the show were shown the text in which Shep confessed his romantic feelings towards Sienna. Part of the text read:

"Good morning, Sienna. Listen, I love seeing you, and no one else makes me feel the way you do. No one. But I'm not going to try to convince someone that they love me for three days, especially when I know that deep down, they do. Here's hoping that you understand my feelings and exalt them," wrote Shep.

He later explained why he wrote such an emotional text. In the Southern Charm After Show that proceeds after the episode, Shep said he liked being clear and honest about his feelings. Shep believed that being vulnerable was important for being a genuine person.

"I like to be clear and concise, and I like to pour my soul out, if I can," Shep explained during the Southern Charm After Show, "Vulnerability is absolutely essential to being a man in full."

The cast of Southern Charm reacts to Shep's text on the After Show

The Southern Charm cast reacted to Shep's lengthy text message for Sienna in the After Show. Rodrigo Reyes commented that the message was very long and contained a lot of unnecessary information.

Taylor Ann Green added that sending a long text message was a major no-no. Craig Conover tried to describe the message by miming scrolling on a phone screen, emphasizing its length.

Madison LeCroy laughed and said she would never bother to read a message that long. Rodrigo Reyes attempted to compliment Shep's writing skills, calling him a wordsmith, but admitted that the message was somewhat embarrassing. On the other hand, newcomer Molly O'Connell thought Shep's message was "poetic" and "beautiful".

"Shep has a way with words. It's not often that someone has a bigger vocabulary than I do. Well, that sounds shi*ty. I'm sure there are plenty of people who have bigger vocabularies than I do. But not people that I meet in Charleston, that I'm friends with," said Molly.

Salley Carson agreed, saying that if she received a message like that from someone she was interested in, she would be deeply impressed. The cast offered Shep some advice, with Madison suggesting he tone down his eagerness. Austen Kroll, however, respected Shep's honesty and encouraged him to follow his heart.

Salley concluded that Shep deserved to be loved just as deeply as he had expressed his feelings.

Meanwhile, while sitting down with Austen on the Southern Charm After Show, Shep shared his surprise about Sienna's behavior during the episode. He revealed that two weeks earlier, Sienna had expressed excitement about his visit.

Shep had asked Sienna if she would stay with him, and she agreed, saying it was the only place she would stay.

"I asked, 'Are you staying with me?' and she said, 'Of course I'm staying with you! Where else would I stay?' What a difference two weeks makes," said Shep.

However, things took a different turn when Shep tried to kiss Sienna goodnight after dinner, and she rejected him. This moment made Shep realize that the relationship might be over, although he didn't understand why. He found the situation confusing, yet somehow clear at the same time.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

