"Her body language is not romantic" — Southern Charm star Craig questions Sienna's intentions with Shep

In the latest episode of Southern Charm which was released on February 20, 2025, Shep Rose expressed his feelings to Sienna Evans. However, Sienna was conflicted about their relationship status and told the girls at the dinner that she wasn't sure if they were "actually together."

Preiovusly, Sienna even left early from the group dinner in the Bahamas, citing a stomach ache. In the February 13 episode, Shep's cast mate, Craig Conover, had predicted this might happen. Craig had expressed concerns about Shep and Sienna's relationship, sensing it was one-sided. Craig met Sienna in person during their Bahamas trip and felt her energy wasn't romantic.

“Her body language is not romantic. She’s basically like, ‘Just so you know, I’m going to have a stomach by the end of this dinner,’” said Craig in the Southern Charm After Show.

The other cast members of Southern Charm were also surprised by the matter and shared their thoughts.

What did Shep's castmates have to say about his relationship with Sienna on Southern Charm?

Shep Rose's ex girlfriend Taylor Ann Green shared her thoughts on his current relationship in an interview with Us Weekly in November 2024. She expressed relief at being far removed from the situation, feeling grateful for her relationship with her boyfriend Gaston Rojas.

Taylor had previously confronted Shep about his romance with Sienna on Southern Charm. However, when it became clear that Sienna wasn't interested in Shep, Taylor offered him comfort. Taylor had dated Shep from 2020 to 2022.

Another friend of Shep, Austen Kroll also expressed concerns about Shep's relationship with Sienna during episode 8 of Southern Charm season 10. He told Shep that Sienna seemed unsure of what she wanted, which raised suspicions. Austen's doubts grew stronger in the next episode, where he questioned Sienna's intentions.

“I think that Sienna told Shep that she loved him so that she could keep him on the hook. That kinda gave her a longer leash to do what she wanted,” said Austen.

Austen remained skeptical of Sienna when the group arrived in the Bahamas. He noticed that Sienna didn't seem enthusiastic about meeting Shep, which he found unusual. Austen later criticized Sienna's excuse for leaving early on the first night, calling it a trick. He thought it was clear that Sienna wasn't genuinely interested in Shep.

Madison LeCroy also shared her thoughts on Shep and Sienna's relationship in a December 2024 interview with US Weekly. She hinted at the time that the end of their relationship was messy, but she enjoyed it.

Madison explained that she and Shep had a playful dynamic. She often teased Shep, especially when she saw him interested in someone who didn't seem to return his feelings.

“So I definitely poke him a little bit this season, especially when I see a girl that I don’t know likes him as much as he likes her. So I have fun. He’s meddled in my relationships. So back at ya,” said Madison.

She initially described Sienna as "way too pretty for Shep." Later, Madison told him that Sienna wasn't interested in him in the February 13 episode.

Watch new episodes of Southern Charm on Bravo every Thursday at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

