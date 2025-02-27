“I received a bit of rage texting" — Summer House star Paige opens up to Ciara about Kyle's messages

In episode 3 of Summer House season 9, released on February 26, 2025, a feud between Paige DeSorbo and Kyle Cooke began. During Kyle's DJ set, Paige talked to Ciara Miller about some angry texts she received from Kyle that morning.

"This morning I received a bit of rage texting from Kyle Cooke," stated Paige before reading the texts.

Paige showed Ciara the texts that criticized Craig Conover and Hannah Berner. Paige was upset that Kyle sent her those messages, especially since he spoke poorly about her best friend and boyfriend. Paige wondered why Kyle thought he could send her those texts.

"What about me gave you the impression you could text me talking sh*t about my best friend and my boyfriend? Like, what the f*ck?" Paige expressed.

She felt he was trying to put her in the middle of the situation, which she considered "absolutely insane." Paige wished Kyle had reached out to Craig and Hannah directly instead of dragging her into it.

Paige DeSorbo calls out Kyle Cooke's behavior on Summer House

In the latest episode of Summer House, Ciara mentioned that she was also troubled by Kyle's behavior. She felt that Kyle expected everyone to support him, but he never reciprocated. Ciara questioned when Kyle had ever supported her, and Paige echoed her sentiments. She noted that she had backed Kyle's business by drinking his Loverboy drink and attending his events for many years.

Yet, Kyle never showed up to support her. Paige only attended the event that night to keep Kyle's wife company while he DJed. Back in the Hamptons, Paige told Ciara about her conversation with Kyle. Kyle had apologized for the earlier texts he sent, but Paige found it strange. She felt that Kyle's apology came off like a lecture from a father.

He was scolding her for things her friends had done, but Paige hadn't done anything wrong. She mentioned that she was confused about why Kyle was yelling at her.

"I didn't go on a podcast and talk about you. I didn't join a spritz company and post about it. Like, why am I getting yelled at on a Thursday morning at 9:30? I already don't want to be awake," said Summer House star Paige.

Paige continued talking to Ciara about Kyle on Summer House. She mentioned that Kyle was lucky to have Amanda as his wife. Otherwise, Paige would have said much more to him. Paige felt Kyle had crossed a line by disrespecting her and her friends. She thought he was lucky she hadn't taken any action against him, like hurting his business.

Later in the episode, Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay Hubbard went shopping together. At that time, Lindsay was pregnant, and they began discussing Craig Conover's choice to freeze his sperm. They then talked about Paige's perspective on starting a family. Paige opened up about her thoughts on motherhood compared to concentrating on her career.

“Craig's been ready for a family and for me to move into his home since, literally, I think... the day he texted me. But I have worked for this exact moment in my career for 10-plus years," said Paige.

Paige mentioned that she had worked hard for years to reach her current career position. As Paige's podcast, Giggly Squad, embarked on a major tour visiting 60 cities, she was surprised by her own success. Paige confessed that she once desired a more traditional life where she could depend on a husband to support her. However, that was no longer what she wanted.

Watch new episodes of Summer House on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

