Summer House season 9 episode 2 recap: Lindsay accepts Carl's apology while Ciara confronts West over his interview

Summer House season 9 episode 2, titled The Steaks Are High, premiered on Bravo on February 19, 2025. In the episode, Carl Radke, who avoided Lindsay Hubbard during the premiere, finally gathered the courage to greet her and congratulate her on her pregnancy.

Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood, who had just met in the previous episode and had started dating, further deepened their relationship in episode 2 by sharing private aspects of their lives. Meanwhile, Ciara Miller finally confronted West Wilson about the comments he made in an interview regarding their past relationship.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Jesse and Lexi ignore concerns about moving too quickly and their spark grows into a flame; at the first house dinner of the summer, Ciara confronts West about their relationship; Carl summons the courage to speak to Lindsay directly."

What happened on Summer House season 9 episode 2?

Carl apologizes while Jesse and Lexi deepen their relationship

At the start of Summer House season 9 episode 2, Carl told Kyle Cooke that he was waiting a bit longer to greet Lindsay because he didn't want her to feel uncomfortable in front of everyone. Reacting in her confessional, Lindsay quipped that she didn't blame Carl for not greeting her as she didn't care about it.

The boys then headed out for lunch, where they shared their thoughts on their respective relationships. After discussing their own partners, the conversation shifted to Jesse and Lexi. Kyle remarked that it felt like the couple had only just met and were moving too fast.

Jesse had just got Lexi’s number so he video-called her as he and the other boys were on their way back from their lunch. As the couple were engrossed in their conversation, Kyle and West appeared to be cringing in the back.

The Summer House season 9 couple later deepened their connection as they opened up about the sensitive parts of their life. Lexi shared the story of her late best friend, while Jesse talked about his battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, as Carl was preparing steak for dinner, Kyle urged him to talk to Lindsay. Then, Carl gathered all his courage to walk up to Lindsay and as he stood in front of her, he apologized for not greeting her previously and congratulated her on being pregnant.

Lindsay accepted Carl's apology, however, she didn't engage much in conversation with her Summer House castmate.

Ciara confronts West over his interview

As the Summer House cast gathered around the table to have dinner, Ciara confronted her ex, West, over his New York Times interview.

After the former couple announced their separation during the season 8 reunion on June 6, 2024, West gave an interview to The New York Times on June 12, 2024, where he reflected on their breakup and how he handled the situation.

In the interview, the reality TV star stated that his relationship with Ciara had "run its course" towards the end and that they weren't "meant to be together."

Ciara recalled West's statements during the season 9 episode 2 dinner and expressed her frustration, saying she was upset that he made those remarks in the interview without informing her or giving her a heads-up. West reacted to this in his confessional, saying,

“I know I’m not like some f**king evil dude who tried to ruin Ciara’s life… I thought it was relatively gentle of an article, but she read it, and I guess it didn’t land the same.”

The next day, West met with Ciara for a conversation, during which she expressed her frustration once again, saying he seemed more concerned with public perception than with their actual relationship. West then apologized, clarifying that he never intended to hurt her with his interview comments. Eventually, the two castmates agreed to move forward and have a good season.

Summer House season 9 episodes are released every Wednesday on Bravo.

