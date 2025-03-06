"We’re not gonna not be friends" — Summer House star Paige DeSorbo admits where she stands with Kyle following onscreen tensions

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly dated March 4, 2025, Paige DeSorbo addressed her current relationship with Kyle Cooke following their onscreen disagreement in Summer House season 9. Despite past conflicts, she clarified that they maintain a longstanding friendship.

"I feel like we do get our rage out with each other because we know like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna not be friends,’" she stated.

Their dynamic was highlighted in a recent episode, where Paige reacted to Kyle’s messages regarding her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover and her close friend Hannah Berner. The situation led to tensions, but Paige has since confirmed that they have moved past their disagreement on Summer House.

Paige and Kyle’s longstanding friendship and argument

Paige explained that her relationship with Kyle has developed over nearly a decade, as she described it as a sibling-like bond.

"Kyle and I have a very brother-sister relationship because we’ve known each other for, like, almost 10 years now," she noted.

She emphasized that their dynamic includes open and direct conversations, even if they become heated. During the recent Summer House episode, aired on February 26, Paige referenced a series of texts from Kyle in which he expressed frustration about Craig’s involvement with a competing alcohol brand.

Kyle’s messages also addressed Hannah, referencing past conflicts that resurfaced due to her comments on a podcast. Paige reacted strongly to the situation, stating,

"You disrespect me. Think you can text me anything you want. F**k you!"

Despite the exchange, Paige underscored that their friendship remains intact. Reinforcing that their disagreements do not impact their long-term relationship, she said,

"We're fine. Honestly, he was just texting me this morning."

The source of the disagreement

The tension between Paige and Kyle escalated following Kyle’s reaction to Craig’s partnership with Spritz Society, a rival to Kyle’s company, Loverboy. Kyle’s messages indicated frustration over Craig’s business decision, which he felt was conflicting with their friendship. Paige explained,

"Craig signed a deal to do some ad with another drink company," acknowledging the reason behind Kyle’s concerns.

Meanwhile, Kyle also mentioned Hannah’s previous comments about him in his messages. Hannah had stated on a podcast in 2024 that Kyle played a role in her departure from Summer House, which led to the latter voicing his frustrations through text. Paige addressed this in the episode, saying,

"Now I’ve gotten to the point where you f***ed with my best friend. Now you’re f***ing with my boyfriend."

Furthermore, in response to Kyle’s messages, Paige made a remark about his company, stating,

"You’re lucky I don’t buy Loverboy and f***ing sell it," highlighting her frustration with the situation.

Moving forward after onscreen tensions

Since the Summer House filming took place in the summer of 2024, Paige and Kyle have moved past the disagreement. She confirmed that despite the heated exchange, their friendship remains intact.

"[We] say the meanest things we’ve ever thought in our head to each other. But then I know, like, I’m coming over and playing with the dogs at your apartment," she stated, explaining their dynamic.

On the other hand, Kyle has also addressed his perspective on his relationship with Craig and Paige following the disagreement. In an interview with Us Weekly in October 2024, he explained that he values his friendships and aims to move forward from any conflicts that arise.

Paige, meanwhile, has continued with her professional projects, including her collaboration with DSW. In her latest interview, she shared details about her work, emphasizing her focus on new ventures beyond reality television.

As Summer House season 9 continues, viewers will see how the cast navigates friendships and conflicts. New episodes of season 9 air on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET.

