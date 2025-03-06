Summer House Season 9 Episode 4 recap: Lindsay’s gender reveal and a house divided

Summer House season 9, episode 4, was released on March 5, 2025, and saw tensions rise among the cast members as unresolved conflicts resurfaced. While Lindsay’s gender reveal served as a key event, underlying disputes remained a central theme of the episode.

Kyle and Paige’s discussion regarding Kyle’s frustrations over Craig’s business decisions became a significant point of contention. Their conversation also revisited past issues involving Amanda and Hannah, adding further strain to the group dynamic.

Meanwhile, West managed his interactions carefully, avoiding unnecessary conflict. At the same time, Imrul’s social choices and relationships became a recurring topic among the cast. Although the gender reveal momentarily shifted the focus, it did not resolve the ongoing tensions, leaving divisions within the house intact.

Episode overview on Summer House Season 9 Episode 4

Lindsay hosted a gender reveal scavenger hunt, where the cast went through a series of clues before reaching the final reveal location that confirmed that she was having a girl. The gathering provided a momentary shift in focus for the group, temporarily diverting attention from personal conflicts.

While the cast noted Carl's presence at the event, they also monitored his interactions with Lindsay following previous concerns regarding their dynamic. The celebration proceeded without significant disruptions, though there were still some underlying tensions.

Following the reveal, discussions among the cast returned to unresolved matters. Conversations at the gathering indicated that certain issues between the cast had not been addressed fully. The event allowed for interactions among different members of the Summer House, but existing tensions persisted beyond the celebration.

Conflicts within the Summer House

Kyle and Paige continued their discussion regarding Kyle’s concerns over Craig’s investment in another hard seltzer company. Kyle expressed frustration over the decision, while Paige maintained that the situation did not require her involvement. Their conversation expanded into broader concerns as past conflicts involving Amanda and Hannah resurfaced.

Amanda attempted to mediate the discussion, but tensions between Kyle and Paige remained unresolved. The disagreement reflected a larger pattern of conflicts involving personal and professional matters. Paige emphasized her position regarding the situation, while Kyle sought clarification on where she stood.

The exchange led to further discussions among the cast, as differing viewpoints on loyalty, communication, and business decisions were highlighted. West’s approach to social interactions also became a point of discussion. He avoided providing details about his night out, choosing to manage the situation in a way that minimized potential conflicts.

His actions reflected an effort to maintain stability within the house while balancing his personal choices. Meanwhile, Imrul’s approach differed, as his social engagements drew attention from other members of the cast. His decisions and interactions became a topic of conversation, further adding to the dynamics within the house.

The interactions among the cast demonstrated differing approaches to navigating relationships within the shared environment. Kyle’s concerns over Craig’s decision, Paige’s efforts to avoid unnecessary involvement, West’s handling of his social choices, and Imrul’s interactions all contributed to the shifting dynamics in the house.

As the episode progressed, tensions within the Summer House remained unresolved. Kyle and Paige’s conversation did not reach a definitive resolution, leaving uncertainty regarding the impact of their disagreement. Amanda and Paige reaffirmed their friendship, but concerns about the long-term effects of ongoing conflicts persisted.

Watch Summer House on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

