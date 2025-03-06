"We're just all trying to figure it out" — Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard admits change is inevitable for the show's cast

In an exclusive interview with Parade on March 5, 2025, Lindsay Hubbard addressed the evolving nature of Summer House and how the cast is adapting to personal and professional changes. When asked about her future on the show, she stated:

"I don't really have any plans. I don't know if anyone has any plans. I think we're just all trying to figure it out."

Whether Summer House continues with its current cast or shifts its focus remains to be seen, but Hubbard acknowledged that change is inevitable for everyone involved.

Lindsay Hubbard discusses the evolution of Summer House and the cast’s changing lives

Hubbard has been part of the show since its 2017 debut, documenting her personal and professional growth over the years. With season 9 currently airing, she reflected on how the show has transformed, noting that cast members are now in different life stages.

Referring to her daughter, Gemma, whom she welcomed in December, she said:

"This is the first time that someone on this show had a baby, right?..Kyle [Cooke] is gonna be 43 this year, but he's a DJ now. Carl [Radke] is sober. Then [I] had a baby."

She pointed out that these developments represent the natural progression of life and emphasized that the show’s cast is not in the same place they were a decade ago. Hubbard acknowledged that while she has changed, the show’s format remains in the hands of Bravo.

"Of course, I'm gonna change and grow and evolve as a human being and an adult, and it's up to the show to either continue with me as I grow and evolve or not...But, unfortunately, I don’t make those decisions." she stated.

Parenthood and its impact on Hubbard’s future on the show

Balancing motherhood with Summer House has been challenging for Hubbard. Although she is willing to be in the Hamptons, she admitted that her role as a parent would influence her degree of participation.

"Unfortunately, I don’t think I can bring a 6-month-old to the summer house where Kyle [Cooke] is DJing at four in the morning," she explained.

Hubbard even made observations about her daughter's growth.

"She is so incredibly advanced and smart and strong, that she’s been rolling over since three weeks old, which is kind of unheard of," she said.

She highlighted her daughter's alertness and early milestones, explaining that she started smiling around her two-month birthday.

The uncertain future of Summer House

With cast members evolving in different directions, the future of the show remains uncertain. Hubbard emphasized that there are no clear plans regarding the show's trajectory or the involvement of specific cast members.

"We’re all kind of doing different things than we were 10 years ago, as we should. That’s what happens in life, so we’ll see. We’ll see what they want to show." she reiterated.

Hubbard’s remarks highlight the natural progression of life and the potential impact on the reality show’s format.

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo, with new episodes available on Peacock the following day.

