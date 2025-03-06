"That's not where I'm at" — Summer House Paige DeSorbo star talks about shifting views on marriage and children

Paige DeSorbo addressed her evolving perspective on marriage and children during Summer House Season 9, which documented the final months of her relationship with Craig Conover before their breakup in November 2024. In an episode aired on February 26, she stated,

"I would’ve loved to have just married a man and said, 'And now I’m done,' but that’s not where I’m at."

Her remarks highlighted a change in her views compared to the ones she had earlier in her relationship with Craig Conover. Throughout the season, DeSorbo elaborated on how career goals and personal growth influenced her stance on these life decisions.

Changes in perspective over time

During a conversation with castmates, DeSorbo reflected on how her priorities had shifted since she began dating Conover. The Summer House star noted:

"I feel a little bad for Craig because I am a completely different person than the girl he started dating three years ago."

She explained that changes in her career and personal growth contributed to her current perspective.

"I’m busier. I’m not around as much. I’ve changed my mind [on] a lot of things," she added.

DeSorbo also discussed her evolving views on motherhood. In an episode aired on February 12, she addressed her past expectations regarding starting a family.

"I think in my very younger years I had very rose-colored glasses on of like, 'And then you get a job and you get married and you have a baby'...You grow up and you learn things," DeSorbo stated.

Impact on her relationship with Craig Conover

DeSorbo and Conover’s discussions about marriage and children were ongoing throughout Summer House Season 9. During a February 19 episode, she addressed the challenges of maintaining their relationship while managing different expectations.

"I’m not going to apologize that my life got busier and that I think differently on certain topics," she said.

She also referenced external factors that influenced her thoughts on the matter. When castmate Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy was discussed, DeSorbo explained that seeing Lindsay’s relationship progress from dating to engagement, followed by a called-off wedding and then a new relationship resulting in pregnancy, made her reflect on her situation.

"Then [Lindsay] got a new boyfriend. Then she got pregnant and I’m still dating Craig. So, I’m feeling stressed that I have to have a baby, and I don’t want to do it," DeSorbo stated.

The Summer House star also revealed that she had brought up the idea of freezing her eggs, which led Conover to consider freezing his sperm. After undergoing testing, he received positive results, indicating no issues.

Prioritizing career goals

DeSorbo emphasized that career aspirations played a role in her evolving stance. In the February 26 episode, she noted,

"Craig’s been ready for a family and for me to move into his home since literally the day he texted me... But I have worked for this exact moment in my career for 10 plus years."

She reflected on past thoughts about relationships and stability.

"Trust me, I wanted to be in the bed. I wanted to be taken care of," she noted.

Her remarks throughout Summer House Season 9 provided insight into how her priorities have shifted over time. The series continues to document the evolving dynamics among cast members as they navigate relationships and personal decisions.

Watch Summer House on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

