"What you do is two faced" — Summer House star Paige DeSorbo makes feelings clear amid Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover feud

The latest episode of Summer House season 9 was released on March 5, 2025. It saw Paige DeSorbo make her position clear about the tension between Kyle Cooke and Craig Connover. During the episode, Paige directly addressed Kyle's behavior.

"What you do is two faced. Texting rage texting me and then acting like it’s all good," she told him.

The cast member made the statement after Kyle reportedly sent her multiple messages about Craig's involvement in a competing beverage company. While DeSorbo and Conover had broken up in November 2024 after three years together, she defended him against Cooke's claims.

The situation escalated during a group dinner, where DeSorbo pointed out that the conflict mirrored past disputes involving Cooke, raising concerns about its impact on friendships within the house.

Summer House's Paige DeSorbo calls out Kyle Cooke for "rage texting"

During the Summer House episode, Kyle expressed frustration over Craig's investment in a rival beverage brand. He argued that Craig had been dishonest about prior discussions regarding the business opportunity. Kyle later confronted Paige about her stance on the issue, leading to a heated exchange.

Paige DeSorbo referenced a previous conflict between Kyle and her friend Hannah Berner, emphasizing that the current situation with Craig followed a similar pattern. She told Kyle that "history is repeating itself."

"It’s just a new player, and now it’s Craig. And now you two aren’t going to be friends," she added.

Kyle insisted that Craig had misrepresented the business situation and accused Paige of being involved in spreading misinformation.

"Do you believe this too? I feel like she’s being two faced," he said.

Paige defended herself, stating that she had maintained separate friendships without speaking negatively about anyone, which she viewed as an adult approach to the situation.

Kyle Cooke and Craig Conover disagree over business dealings

The disagreement between Kyle and Craig stemmed from Craig's investment in Spritz Society, a competing brand to Kyle's company, Loverboy. Kyle alleged that he had given Craig a chance to consider working with Loverboy, but he chose to move forward with Spritz Society.

Kyle also accused Craig of misleading others about how their discussions had unfolded, calling him a liar. He said that it would have been different if Craig had "presented it the way he described" the situation.

Paige DeSorbo defended Craig Conover, arguing that Kyle was unnecessarily escalating the situation. She also expressed frustration over being placed in the middle of the conflict, saying that she thought they were closer than him texting her and "just berating [my] boyfriend and [my] best friend."

Kyle maintained that his concerns were not just about business but also about past allegations made by Berner. He claimed that Berner had falsely stated on a podcast that he was responsible for her departure from Summer House. He viewed these statements as damaging to his personal and professional reputation.

Amanda Batula weighs in on the conflict

As tensions continued, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke’s wife, acknowledged the impact of his reaction on the group. During a confessional, she stated that she knew Craig's actions had affected both Kyle and Loverboy. However, she added that Kyle's reaction to it "isn't doing him any favors."

Paige became emotional while discussing the situation with Ciara Miller, revealing that she did not want her friendships to be affected.

"I’ve been in this situation before, and I’m trying not to be in it… Amanda and Hannah not being friends anymore was the worst," she said.

Amanda later comforted Paige, assuring her that their friendship would not be affected by the ongoing tension. The Summer House episode ended with Kyle pulling Paige aside to discuss their disagreement further.

Since filming Summer House season 9, Kyle and Craig have resolved their differences, with Kyle confirming in an October 2024 interview that they are "good." Paige also clarified in a March 4 interview that her relationship with Kyle remains intact, describing it as a "brother-sister relationship."

New episodes of Summer House air Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

