"She brought out the Queen?!?!" — Internet reacts to Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Queen Latifah during her Coachella set

On Sunday, April 13, Megan Thee Stallion graced the Coachella stage with her performance, which was power-packed and studded with a series of female feature guests.

Stallion's Coachella set kicked off with hits like Ungrateful and Thot Sh*t, followed by Savage, Bigger in Texas, and Body. Megan then paraded out Queen Latifah, who opened her set with her iconic 1993 hit, U.N.I.T.Y.

Queen Latifah's feature on Megan Thee Stallion's set went viral on social media, with netizens reacting to the pop stars sharing the stage. One of them tweeted:

"She brought out the Queen?!?! #MEGCHELLA"

More netizens joined the queue with their compliments, with one of them calling it "a solid move".

"Megan, come get your CLOCK! Getting Queen Latifah on your Coachella set, ICONIC things only! I’m getting my life right now!" - posted an X user.

"TWO QUEENS PERFORMING TOGETHER <3" - tweeted another.

"Meg bringing Queen Latifah out was such a solid move. it almost made me forgive her for what she did to Lil’ Kim." - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the HISS rapper had stolen the show at Coachella and was definitely returning to the festival next year.

"megan thee stallion has stolen coachella and she coming back for seconds" - added a fourth one.

"So far Megan Thee Stallion has brought out Queen Latifah, Ciara, Victoria Monet, and Spirit box, the women in the industry love Megan" - tweeted a fifth user.

"omg queen latifah the perfect special guest for meg’s coachella set" - posted a sixth one.

"Meg brought Queen Latifah Victoria andddd her tall twin Ciara! For her Coachella performance yeaaaa I'm salty!" - wrote a seventh netizen.

Queen Latifah was followed by Victoria Monét, who appeared on the stage for a duet performance of Spin with Stallion, as well as a live rendition of her hit track, On My Mama.

Ciara was the third surprise guest to feature on Megan's Coachella set, with the duo performing their Flo Milli-featuring single, Roc Steady.

Megan Thee Stallion's mic was cut off during her Coachella set on Sunday

While Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella set began right on time, towards the end, as Stallion started to perform her massive TikTok hit, Mamushi, the show had already hit 9:25 PM, with her mic being cut off.

While the fans were disappointed for not getting to enjoy the Cobra rapper's final performance, Stallion cheerfully bowed with her team and bid farewell to her audience as she left the stage, saying:

"I gotta go. I love y’all so much, thank y’all. See y’all next weekend!"

Megan is scheduled to return to the festival's stage on Sunday next weekend. This is Megan Thee Stallion's sophomore Coachella set, with the rapper debuting the festival three years ago, in 2022.

Post Malone, who had the closing act at Coachella's first weekend on Sunday, revealed to Billboard that his next album was officially in the works shortly before going on stage.

Malone shared that he had already recorded 35 songs for the new project, the announcement of which comes less than a year after his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, was released (in August 2024).

The country album, which peaked on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release, was also included in the year-end list of The 10 Best Country Albums of 2024.

