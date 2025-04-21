 What did Slim Thug say about Megan Thee Stallion? 'HISS' rapper responds to rumors during her Coachella set

On Sunday, April 20, Megan Thee Stallion returned on the Coachella stage, where the Houston native mentioned Slim Thug mid-performance, saying:

"I just like your music, babe"

Stallion's mention comes as a response to the claims Slim Thug made in an Instagram live session on Tuesday, April 15. The Slow Rolling rapper claimed in the live session that Megan had a crush on him. Then, Slim brought up her Coachella performance last weekend, saying:

"Did y’all see Thee Stallion dancing to ‘Thug From Around the Way’ and ‘Still Tippin’? If that ain’t a ‘I want you daddy’ call, I don’t know what is. So I’m just waiting on my day, kid."

Slim Thug continued:

"I’m just waiting on her to come to Houston and hit my line like, ‘Hey I’m in the town! Pick me up!’ It’s only a matter of time at this point. She brought me out in Houston. I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!"

The rapper went on to say that while any potential relationship between them wouldn't last, they could have "a good time," saying:

"I’d say I’m in there. I think I’m in there. What y’all think? I probably can’t keep her; I ain’t gon’ lie. She a lot of energy. You could tell from the twerking. You could tell from the twerking! I ain’t gon’ let her kill me. I can’t pop a Viagra every day! Got damn! But we could have a good time. I’ll catch you in the city."

Megan Thee Stallion's return on Coachella's weekend 2 comes after the HISS rapper brought out Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét, and Ciara as feature guests during her Coachella set last weekend (April 13).

Megan Thee Stallion recently announced a new single, Whenever

Megan Thee Stallion's latest Coachella set comes a day after the Captain Hook rapper announced a new single, Whenever, in an Instagram post.

In the cover art of her upcoming song, which, per the post, will drop on April 25, Stallion is dressed in a two-piece outfit and a cowboy hat with the "M" printed on it. The poster also depicts a chessboard, a red car, and a couple of men dressed in suits with fish heads in the background.

Whenever could also be the first single of her third studio album - Act III - that Megan Thee Stallion stated to be a work in progress last month.

Per Billboard, Stallion talked about the unreleased project in a TikTok livestream in March 2025, saying:

"Act III is being made.. I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life. I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f**k with."

Megan also mentioned Doechii as one of the dream collaborators on her list for the upcoming album.

