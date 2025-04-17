What did Tory Lanez say about Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer? HISS rapper wants judge to reprimand the accused for his behavior during testimony

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was granted permission to question Tory Lanez under oath for the first time in February 2025, and Lanez's behavior during testimony resulted in Stallion wanting the judge to reprimand him.

Ad

On X, @AkademiksTV posted a transcript of Lanez's deposition showcasing how he made fun of Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer. The transcript mentioned that Lanez passed "misogynistic jabs" about Megan's lawyer, Mari Henderson, wherein he answered a question about reviewing the documents to prepare for the deposition, stating:

"Did you review the documents on the color of the dye you were going to use for your hair?"

Ad

Trending

After being informed that Henderson will be ordering a transcript and a video of the deposition, Tory Lanez said that he only asks that she comb her hair. Throughout the other questions, Lanez kept saying "comb" and mentioned a "honeycomb" and "Barbie brush" in the conversation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, as per TMZ's report dated April 16, 2025, when Tory Lanez was called to give his deposition, he acted as if he didn't understand the meaning of basic terms like "approve" and "discuss."

The deposition concerned a motion filed by Megan's attorney asking for the court to show cause as to why Tory Lanez shouldn't be held in contempt in the civil case filed by her client against blogger Milagro Cooper. Post Lanez's deposition, Megan Thee Stallion called his behavior "disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation."

Ad

Why did Megan Thee Stallion sue Milagro Gramz and accuse Tory Lanez in the case?

As per People magazine, on October 30, 2024, Megan Thee Stallion filed a federal suit in Florida's Southern District court, accusing blogger Milagro Gramz of making remarks on social media that had a "negative impact" on the rapper's emotional and mental state.

The lawsuit mentioned that Milagro Gramz's conduct caused "significant personal and economic harm" to the rapper and also injured her reputation as a professional musician. The legal document stated that it caused "severe mental and emotional harm" to the rapper. It also stated that it caused her "economic harm" in the "efforts to remove the various 'bots'" that had been enlisted by the blogger to act against the rapper's supporters.

Ad

Ad

Megan also contended that the blogger dubbed her an alcoholic and liar, and also suggested that the rapper was "legally r*tarded" and in need of a guardian. The lawsuit mentioned Gramz sharing an explicit deepfake video of the rapper introducing her followers to graphic material falsely depicting Megan online.

Additionally, Megan accused Tory Lanez in the lawsuit, claiming that Milagro Gramz was acting as a "paid surrogate" to spread Lanez's lies about the rapper. The rapper's lawsuit also mentioned that the blogger acted on Lanez's behalf "as an online rumor mill churning out falsehoods about [Megan] to her tens of thousands of social media followers.”

Ad

Ad

The rapper's lawyers argued that Milagro Gramz's actions spanned beyond the realm of free speech and were characterised as cyberstalking, defamation, and promotion of altered s*xual depictions. While the blogger initially called Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit a "Countersuit gone go crazy" via a now-deleted tweet, Milagro Gramz offered to settle in January 2025 before a potential trial took place.

As per The Guardian, Tory Lanez is currently in prison as he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. Lanez's recent deposition was terminated moments after it began, for which Megan is asking the court to find him in contempt and impose necessary sanctions on him.

Reportedly, Tory Lanez's own legal team is not opposing Megan's demand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More