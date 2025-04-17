What did Tory Lanez say about Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer? HISS rapper wants judge to reprimand the accused for his behavior during testimony

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was granted permission to question Tory Lanez under oath for the first time in February 2025, and Lanez's behavior during testimony resulted in Stallion wanting the judge to reprimand him.
On X, @AkademiksTV posted a transcript of Lanez's deposition showcasing how he made fun of Megan Thee Stallion's lawyer. The transcript mentioned that Lanez passed "misogynistic jabs" about Megan's lawyer, Mari Henderson, wherein he answered a question about reviewing the documents to prepare for the deposition, stating:
"Did you review the documents on the color of the dye you were going to use for your hair?"
After being informed that Henderson will be ordering a transcript and a video of the deposition, Tory Lanez said that he only asks that she comb her hair. Throughout the other questions, Lanez kept saying "comb" and mentioned a "honeycomb" and "Barbie brush" in the conversation.
Additionally, as per TMZ's report dated April 16, 2025, when Tory Lanez was called to give his deposition, he acted as if he didn't understand the meaning of basic terms like "approve" and "discuss."
The deposition concerned a motion filed by Megan's attorney asking for the court to show cause as to why Tory Lanez shouldn't be held in contempt in the civil case filed by her client against blogger Milagro Cooper. Post Lanez's deposition, Megan Thee Stallion called his behavior "disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation."
Why did Megan Thee Stallion sue Milagro Gramz and accuse Tory Lanez in the case?
As per People magazine, on October 30, 2024, Megan Thee Stallion filed a federal suit in Florida's Southern District court, accusing blogger Milagro Gramz of making remarks on social media that had a "negative impact" on the rapper's emotional and mental state.
The lawsuit mentioned that Milagro Gramz's conduct caused "significant personal and economic harm" to the rapper and also injured her reputation as a professional musician. The legal document stated that it caused "severe mental and emotional harm" to the rapper. It also stated that it caused her "economic harm" in the "efforts to remove the various 'bots'" that had been enlisted by the blogger to act against the rapper's supporters.
Megan also contended that the blogger dubbed her an alcoholic and liar, and also suggested that the rapper was "legally r*tarded" and in need of a guardian. The lawsuit mentioned Gramz sharing an explicit deepfake video of the rapper introducing her followers to graphic material falsely depicting Megan online.
Additionally, Megan accused Tory Lanez in the lawsuit, claiming that Milagro Gramz was acting as a "paid surrogate" to spread Lanez's lies about the rapper. The rapper's lawsuit also mentioned that the blogger acted on Lanez's behalf "as an online rumor mill churning out falsehoods about [Megan] to her tens of thousands of social media followers.”
The rapper's lawyers argued that Milagro Gramz's actions spanned beyond the realm of free speech and were characterised as cyberstalking, defamation, and promotion of altered s*xual depictions. While the blogger initially called Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit a "Countersuit gone go crazy" via a now-deleted tweet, Milagro Gramz offered to settle in January 2025 before a potential trial took place.
As per The Guardian, Tory Lanez is currently in prison as he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. Lanez's recent deposition was terminated moments after it began, for which Megan is asking the court to find him in contempt and impose necessary sanctions on him.
Reportedly, Tory Lanez's own legal team is not opposing Megan's demand.