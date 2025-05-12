Is Tory Lanez okay? What happened to the rapper in prison, explained, in wake of stabbing incident

Tory Lanez has reportedly been stabbed in prison. The incident happened at the California Correctional Institution during the morning hours of May 12, 2025, according to a report by TMZ.

The rapper was immediately transported to a Bakersfield-based hospital. According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the injuries are not reported to be life-threatening, and he is supposed to be taken back to prison once he recovers.

A male inmate is reportedly involved in the incident, and the authorities have not disclosed anything else about the alleged attack.

Also known as Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, he has been in prison for more than a year now after being sentenced in 2023. The charges are associated with Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident, which happened on July 12, 2020, as stated by TMZ.

The singer and record producer has frequently denied the accusations against him. As per All Hip Hop, Lanez was accused of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, alongside possession of a loaded unregistered firearm, and firearm discharge with gross negligence.

The allegations were imposed after Megan Thee Stallion claimed that she and Lanez had a dispute, following which the latter allegedly shot her in the foot. The incident happened after a party held at the Los Angeles-based residence of Kylie Jenner.

According to NBC News, Tory Lanez also apologized for the incident when he appeared in court on the day of sentencing on August 8, 2023, saying that he would have changed everything if he could. The rapper continued:

“Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility. I truly am just trying to be a better person.”

Tory Lanez released a new album earlier this year: Prison photo and other updates

The Ontario native created headlines by sharing a new photo from prison on Instagram on May 8, 2025. The lineup included a few more snaps, and he was spotted in a white outfit alongside some other individuals, whose identities were not revealed.

The caption stated that Tory Lanez's new album was ready for release and that it would arrive in summer this year. It read:

"FROM TORY: UPDATE : 2025 …. IYKYK LESS IMPORTANT UPDATE : 2ND ALBUM 100 % RECORDED, MIXED & MASTERED NEW ALBUM. NEW GENRE : SLUTTY BASS SUMMER 2025"

In March 2025, Tory revealed the cover of his upcoming project and disclosed the title as Peterson. The cover featured a photo where Lanez appeared shirtless.

The album was released the same month, and the project grabbed a lot of attention for a single from the soundtrack, titled T.D.F x LA County Jail. The lyrics featured Lanez expressing his love to Chris Brown, who reportedly offered help to Tory to pay his attorney fees.

Tory Lanez described Chris as his brother in the lyrics and praised Brown for his help by rapping:

“Where was you n—-s when I was in Cali fed up with no covers to bundle up/ Only real n—a that helped me was Chris Brown, that really my brother.”

Peterson arrived around three years after Tory Lanez's last major project, Sorry 4 What released in 2022. The album had 20 singles in the soundtrack and grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

