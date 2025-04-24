What did Angela Reliford accuse Chris Brown of? Rapper sued in grounds of emotional, reputational damage

Chris Brown recently got involved in a legal issue after a lawsuit was filed against him by Angela Reliford on April 23, 2025. Although the singer has not shared any response from his side, Reliford has accused Brown of invasion of privacy and portraying her in a negative light, as per In Touch Weekly.

The ongoing issue is associated with a video that was reshared by the singer on social media, and it included a mugshot related to a wrongful arrest that happened many years ago. Reliford alleged that she had been dealing with emotional distress, and her reputation was also damaged due to the viral video.

According to the lawsuit documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Chris Brown added wrong details in the caption, claiming that Reliford reportedly aimed to harm him and his dancers.

Angela is accusing Chris Brown of resharing a video without checking the details or thinking about the consequences.

Legal documents claim that after he posted it, Angela Reliford was made to look like a "dangerous and unstable" person. Because of what happened, she's now seeking damages. More details about the case haven't been officially released yet.

Hip-Hop Vibe stated that Angela is not being represented by any attorney for now, and the lawsuit was filed in a court in Nevada. In addition, Reliford alleged that she has been receiving messages from Brown’s fans, where she is being reportedly threatened.

Chris Brown’s video featured Angela Reliford threatening his dancers

The video that was being referred to in Angela Reliford’s lawsuit was shared a long time back in July last year. According to Vibe magazine, Chris originally posted the clip on his Instagram page. Although the video has been deleted now, Brown wrote in the caption:

“I’m not tryna be mean at all. But this sh*t is scary!”

The video featured Angela, who was allegedly active with the username @chrisbrownzwife777, reportedly threatened Chris Brown’s team following a dispute with a dancer named Taylor Terry at an afterparty. Reliford alleged in the video that Taylor was attempting to get into a competition with her by putting a microphone on the back.

A mugshot of Reliford also went viral at the time, and Angela clarified the details of the same in an Instagram post shared in January this year, where she criticized Chris Brown for reportedly spreading false claims about her. Reliford referred to the mugshot in the caption and wrote:

“The mugshot circulating online is from an unrelated wrongful arrest in 2017, which was racially motivated. I was innocent, and the charges were dismissed. There has never been any incident between me and Christopher involving police or legal matters. Our interactions were always just normal, respectful fan-celebrity exchanges – nothing more.”

In another social media post earlier this month, Angela Reliford said that she was trying to file a lawsuit against Chris since January 2025 and that she was planning to approach the court in May so that she could serve the lawsuit through a publication.

As mentioned, Chris Brown has not responded to the allegations until now, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

