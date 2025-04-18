When did the New Pornographers debut? Band cuts off ties with drummer Joe Seiders after his arrest for filming child pornography

The Canadian indie rock band, The New Pornographers, has officially parted ways with drummer Joe Seiders after his arrest on charges related to child pornography.

The New Pornographers made their debut on November 21, 2000, with the release of their well-received album Mass Romantic. This marked the official start of their career, although the band was formed in 1997 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Joe Seiders, who joined The New Pornographers in 2014, was arrested on April 9, 2025, by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in California. Seiders will remain in jail following his bail setting of $1 million.

According to the Law enforcement, Seiders was arrested after an 11-year-old boy reported:

“An unknown male adult recorded him on a cell phone while he was using the restroom at the location.”

Police returned to the restaurant two days later after receiving reports from an employee of the restaurant stating that :

“A male was entering and exiting the restroom with juvenile males at the business.”

The law enforcement officials identified the man as 44-year-old Joseph Seiders of Palm Desert before arresting him for further legal proceedings.

Authorities conducted further investigation at Seiders' residence, his vehicle, and phone system, which provided additional evidence implicating him in two Chick-fil-A incidents.

Seiders stands accused of one felony charge of child pornography possession combined with three misdemeanor offenses that include molesting/annoying a child, along with invasion of privacy and attempted invasion of privacy violations.

Records state that he pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and he is due in court on April 22, 2025.

The New Pornographers address the Joe Seiders' incident

The New Pornographers released a public statement after the arrest, which showed shock and devastation. A spokesperson for the New Pornographers shared a statement with PTICHFORK on April 17, 2025:

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders—and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions.”

The New Pornographers welcomed drummer Joe Seiders when Kurt Dahle left the band in 2014. Throughout 14 years from the release of their debut album Mass Romantic in 2000 until their last album Brill Bruisers in 2014, Dahle stayed as part of the New Pornographers.

The band announced Dahle's departure via Facebook, stating:

"Kurt Dahle is leaving the New Pornographers. It has been a great 15 years playing with an amazing drummer, singer, and performer. We wish him the best."

Seiders took over the drumming duties and brought his talents to Whiteout Conditions (2017) and In the Morse Code of Brake Lights (2019) before releasing Continue as a Guest (2023).

Seiders joined the band for their tours and was involved in their latest recording sessions for the single "Ballad of the Last Payphone."

The arrest of Joe Seiders marks a deeply troubling moment for The New Pornographers and their community. Joseph Paul Seiders maintains his innocence before the court, and his trial date appears at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, California, for April 22.

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently conducting an active investigation into the case and ask residents with knowledge of the incident to share it with authorities.

