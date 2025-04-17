Drake claims UMG "assassinated" his character, proven by Kendrick Lamar omitting the word "p*dophile" during Super Bowl show

On Wednesday, April 16, Drake filed an amended complaint in his defamation lawsuit against the Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. According to Variety, the new complaint expands the suit, originally filed on January 15, 2025, from 81 to 107 pages, detailing the events that have taken place since the filing.

Per Drizzy's legal team, Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show (on February 9) - which contained the song - was shown to over 133 million people, including "millions of children" who had "never before heard the song or any of the songs that preceded it."

The complaint adds:

"It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist."

The God's Plan rapper's new complaint also alleges that Kendrick intentionally excluded the term "p*dophile" from his Super Bowl performance, assuming he wouldn't have been permitted to perform unless it was omitted from the lyrics.

"That is because nearly everyone understands that it is defamatory to falsely brand someone a ‘certified p*dophile'."

Drake's legal team also mentioned Not Like Us winning multiple awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards (on February 2), and was played during the telecast and televised to 15 million viewers, which wouldn't have happened without UMG's consent.

The complaint alleges that the audience at the Grammys sang along to Not Like Us during the telecast, but the Grammys excluded it from the clip, which was later posted to YouTube.

Drake's attorney claims that the rapper will "expose evidence of UMG's misconduct" in the trial

Michael Gottlieb - the attorney representing Drake in his defamation lawsuit - has issued a statement to Variety in the wake of the amended complaint.

It reads:

"Drake’s amended complaint makes an already strong case stronger. UMG’s PR 'spin' and failed efforts to avoid discovery cannot suppress the facts and the truth. With discovery now moving forward, Drake will expose the evidence of UMG’s misconduct, and UMG will be held accountable for the consequences of its ill-conceived decisions."

The amended complaint adds to Drizzy's initial filing, which accuses UMG of defamation and harassment by spreading the "false and malicious narrative" that he is a p*dophile via Not Like Us.

The Toronto rapper claimed that UMG intentionally promoted the diss track, choosing "corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists."

The suit also mentioned that the cover art for Not Like Us - a photo of Drake's home dotted with markers that typically mark the presence of a registered s*x offender - led to a shooting incident at his Toronto home days after the song was released.

Meanwhile, UMG continues to maintain its stance, claiming in a new statement that it will prove that all claims made in Drizzy's lawsuit "are without merit". The music group has gone as far as to say that the Nokia rapper was "being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another".

