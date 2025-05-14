Tory Lanez's legal team says Kelsey Harris allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, according to her bodyguard

Tory Lanez's legal team called for a review of his 2023 conviction for reportedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in Hollywood Hills in 2020, citing new evidence that could clear his name. On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, his attorneys and nonprofit advocacy group Unite the People hosted a press conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Ad

Speaking to the press, Unite the People CEO and co-founder Caesar McDowell said that "enough is enough" and that it was time to bring the Canadian rapper home before presenting attorney Walter Roberts. From there, Roberts presented what they claimed as new evidence in Lanez's case.

He reiterated the defense's position that Tory Lanez didn't fire the gun, claiming that Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion's former friend, was the one who fired the weapon. Roberts cited a testimony from Harris' former bodyguard, Bradley James, reportedly admitting that he heard Harris admit to pulling the trigger of the weapon during a phone call. He added:

Ad

Trending

"[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched them. He never fired the gun."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In light of the new evidence, Unite The People and the rapper's legal team are asking that he be pardoned. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence, but has recently been sent to the hospital after a prison stabbing incident.

Tory Lanez is currently at the hospital after a prison stabbing incident

The press conference on Wednesday, May 14, came after Tory Lanez was reportedly attacked by a fellow inmate on Monday, May 12, at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. The Canadian rapper was rushed to a hospital shortly after he was reportedly stabbed 14 times.

Ad

The stabbing, per the statement posted in the rapper's Instagram account on May 13, reportedly left the hip-hop artist with wounds all over his body. He was reportedly stabbed in the back, head, face, and torso, and had to be temporarily placed on a breathing apparatus after both of his lungs collapsed, but is "now breathing on his own." The statement further reads:

"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through."

Ad

Ad

On Tuesday, May 13, the day after the incident, Lanez's father, Sonstar Peterson, also gave an update on Tory Lanez's health to the press, per USA Today. Doctors were reportedly draining the fluids in his lungs, but the tubes have already been removed because he is "recovering remarkably." He further said:

"All that is left is healing from the wounds."

Tory Lanez's father was also reportedly present during the Wednesday press conference, where he tanked the correctional officers who had been around the rapper.

Ad

As for the inmate who allegedly stabbed the hip-hop artist, it's suspected to be Santino Casio, per the BBC. He is reportedly serving a life sentence for murder and is currently in "restricted housing" following the Monday stabbing incident.

The investigation surrounding Tory Lanez's prison stabbing is currently underway, while his legal team and Unite the People call for his freedom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More