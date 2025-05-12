Tory Lanez's net worth explored in the wake of the prison stabbing incident

Canadian songwriter Tory Lanez, aka Daystar Peterson, was allegedly stabbed several times in the face on the morning of May 12, 2025, within the yard of California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. He was taken, by ambulance, to a hospital in Bakersfield, California.

The injuries were reported as not life-threatening, even if it is unclear what exactly motivated the attack, TMZ reported on May 12.

Though even in prison, Tory Lanez has been professionally involved in his music. On May 9, 2025, several days before the stabbing incident, he posted a prison photo alongside other inmates and announced that he is preparing a new album named Slu*ty Bass for the summer of 2025.

He labeled the genre a combination of Alone at Prom, Miami bass, Alvin and the Monk$, and sl*tty dark R&B vibes.

As of December 2024, Tory Lanez's net worth is estimated at $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure reflects his earnings from a multifaceted career as a rapper, singer, record producer, fashion designer, and music video director.

Tory Lanez's music career

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion. He was convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

According to a report by Complex dated December 24, 2022, the incident was after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house, where Lanez is said to have screamed, "dance, b*tch!" before shooting at Megan's feet when she attempted to leave. In January 2025, Megan was granted a five-year restraining order against Lanez, citing ongoing harassment.

Tory Lanez's debut album, I Told You, came out in 2016; Memories Don’t Die (2018), Love Me Now? (2018), Chixtape 5 (2019), and Daystar (2020) followed. Say It was his first single, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs charts and at #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

He has worked with artists like Soulja Boy, Sean Kingston, Kid Ink, Bow Wow, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Meek Mill, and Yo Gotti. In 2014, he launched the record label/management company known as One Umbrella, which began as a clothing line called Forever Umbrella.

Tory's financial standing has been impacted by legal fees and the inability to perform live due to his incarceration. However, he continues to generate income through streaming platforms. His YouTube channel, for instance, has estimated monthly earnings ranging from $33,000 to $38,000 as of early 2025, as per reports by YouTubers.me.

Tory Lanez's early life and career

Tory Lanez was born on July 27, 1992, in Brampton, Ontario, and he had a rough childhood. He lived in different cities, like Montreal, Miami, and Atlanta, after his mother died when he was 11. He started rapping in his teens and took the stage name "Tory Lanez."

In 2009, Lanez debuted his first mixtape under the title T.L 2 T.O, and later earned attention when rapper Sean Kingston caught a video of a freestyle rap he performed, and they met in early 2010. He dropped a number of mixtapes prior to getting a record label deal in 2011 with Kingston's Time Is Money Entertainment label.

His first studio album, I Told You, was released on August 19, 2016, and claimed the top spot in Billboard Top Rap Albums and landed number four in the Billboard 200 Chart. Despite the legal hassles, Lanez has kept releasing his music, and the next in the pipeline, Sl*tty Bass, will drop this summer 2025.

