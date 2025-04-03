Did Soulja Boy place a bid to buy TikTok? Viral post explained 

On Thursday, April 3, @DailyNoud posted a tweet claiming that rapper Soulja Boy had submitted a bid of $5K in cash to purchase TikTok. The announcement, which soon went viral, receiving 731K views and 26K likes, comes ahead of the video platform's US ownership-ban deadline, scheduled for Saturday, April 5.

Since @DailyNoud is a parody X account, and no other mainstream media outlet has reported Soulja Boy's bid, the viral post is untrue. The timing of the tweet is in close proximity to TikTok's upcoming ban.

Soulja Boy tweeted about being in meetings to stop TikTok ban 3 months ago

While the viral tweet about Soulja Boy's bid to purchase TikTok might be untrue, the Gucci Bandanna rapper did make efforts to prevent the app's ban three months ago, in January 2025.

The record producer tweeted on January 19 that he was in Washington DC "doing meetings" in an attempt to get the TikTok ban lifted.

The app went dark in the US on January 18 but was later reinstated after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to grant the Chinese company a 75-day extension to sell the US portion of the business.

Per a The Guardian article (published April 2), the White House is finalizing plans for a deal involving the US investors interested in purchasing the app, which includes Oracle, Blackstone - a private equity firm, and even Amazon.

Soulja Boy testified in an assault trial

Besides the viral tweet about his TikTok bid, Soulja Boy - named DeAndre Cortez Way - has also made headlines for testifying in defense of his behavior in an ongoing assault trial on Wednesday, April 3.

Taking the stand in his civil trial, Soulja Boy denied the allegations placed against him, saying:

"I asked her if she wanted to have sex, and she was engaged in it. She didn’t push me away or say stop, nothing like that."

While on the stand, Soulja Boy was also asked if he had ever hit the woman in the face, busted her lip, or made her give him oral s*x. The Bird Walk rapper responded, saying:

"Of course not. And that’s a disgusting allegation. It sounds crazy to me. I did not do that."

Per HotNewHipHop, the lawsuit was filed by an anonymous Jane Done, who alleges that she experienced s*xual assault, battery, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and more while working as his personal assistant.

Soulja Boy's latest testimony comes after the record producer had previously denied ever getting violent with the woman despite sending her multiple disturbing messages like "f*k U B**ch" and "I hope you die slow".

Meanwhile, during her testimony, the plaintiff recalled allegedly being trapped at Soulja Boy's Malibu rental home, saying:

"I feared for my life."

The plaintiff also claimed that she was not given food and that her personal belongings were confiscated. She went on to reveal how Soulja Boy's alleged s*xual assault left her in shock.

Her suit also alleges that she was never paid for her work as the Takeover Freestyle rapper's assistant and was threatened with a firearm.

