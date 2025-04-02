"I'm not mad at PrimeTok"— Internet reacts to reports of Amazon bidding to buy TikTok in the US

Amazon's last-minute bid to acquire TikTok has sparked a wave of reactions across social media. The e-commerce giant reportedly submitted an offer ahead of the April 5 deadline, which requires TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations or face a potential ban.

According to the New York Times, Amazon's bid surfaced through a letter addressed to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. However, insiders claim that the proposal is not being considered as a serious contender among other ongoing negotiations.

The app, previously known as Musical.ly, with approximately 170 million users in the U.S., has faced scrutiny over national security concerns due to its ownership. The U.S. government argues that ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, could potentially allow the Chinese government access to American user data, raising data privacy risks.

Lawmakers passed legislation requiring ByteDance to sell the trending social app to an American company. Discussions have been ongoing, with major companies like Oracle and private equity firms reportedly considering investment options, as stated by the New York Times.

Following the news of Amazon's bid, users quickly took to social media to express their opinions, with many coining the term "PrimeTok" to describe a possible Amazon-owned TikTok.

"I'm not mad at PrimeTok," one X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

"Wow, this could change everything! Can't wait to see how this plays out....," another user wrote.

"Finally! I hope Bezos Is Gonna Resist This! Since almost every product sold on amazon is produced in china! And I Can't Wait for this Unforgettable Moment for amazon to buy tiktok," a user said.

Reactions to Amazon's potential acquiring of the viral content platform were mixed, with some users intrigued by the possibilities, while others raising concerns about corporate dominance and data privacy.

"This is actually a fascinating development. Amazon entering the social media space? Could be great, could be horrible, an X user noted.

"Is this good or bad? I mean, Amazon could give TikTok a serious upgrade, but it could also ruin everything," another user commented.

"No we don't want Amazon owning TikTok," a user remarked.

Amazon interested in TikTok acquisition amid growing competition from other buyers

Expand Tweet

Amazon's bid aligns with its interest in expanding its influence in digital content and social commerce. The viral content platform has become a major hub for online shopping, with features like TikTok Shop allowing users to purchase items directly through the app.

Influencers also frequently promote Amazon products, generating sales through commission-based programs, as stated by the New York Times.

Amazon had previously tried to make a short-form video app clone, called Inspire, within its own app. While it was initially a high-profile initiative, it failed to attract shoppers and was ultimately removed this year.

Amazon is not the first retailer to show interest in acquiring Musical.ly. Back in 2020, when pressure mounted for the app to be sold to American owners, Microsoft and Walmart also made a bid.

However, Amazon stands out as the most prominent contender, with other potential buyers including billionaire Frank McCourt and Jesse Tinsley, the founder of payroll firm Employer.com, as reported by The New York Times.

According to the same news outlet, other potential investors, including Oracle and private equity firms like Blackstone, have been in discussions about acquiring a stake in the app. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with White House officials to review proposals that could allow existing U.S. investors to take majority control without a formal sale.

