What did Soulja Boy say to Marlon Wayans? Comedian fires back after being berated by the rapper

Comedian Marlon Wayans has fired back at Soulja Boy after the rapper's recent tweet accused the former of "selling his soul." Soulja Boy recently took to X to launch a tirade of tweets attacking several celebrities, including Drake and Marlon Wayans.

On February 10, he called out Wayans for not being funny in an expletive-laden tweet, writing:

"Marlon Wayans you a b***h and u not funny shut up n***a keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d**ks."

Following this, Marlon Wayans responded to the rapper by calling him a "m*lested lil boy." In a follow-up tweet, he also referred to Soulja Boy as a "c**n."

"You m*lested lil boy. Go sit your lil a** down on some uncle lap and stfu," Wayans posted on X hours after Soulja's attack.

Wayans' other response to Soulja Boy's tweet (Image via X/@MarlonWayans)

It is unclear why Soulja Boy decided to launch a verbal attack against Wayans. However, the tweet was presumably a response to Wayans' 101.1 The Wiz interview on January 25, where the comedian criticized the rapper for performing at a Crypto Ball during President Donald Trump's inauguration in January. As per HotNewHipHop on January 25, Wayans had said:

“I mean Soulja, he been canceled, nobody canceled Soulja Boy. So Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and then they found out it was a ball for him [Trump], and it was too late to pull out. But, you know, that’s why you’ve got to check the fine print.”

Expand Tweet

Soulja Boy responded to Marlon Wayans' X posts

The back-and-forth between Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans continues, as the rapper recently posted a tirade of responses to Wayans' posts on X. On February 11, Soulja Boy called the comedian a "b***h," further alluding that his recent verbal attack on Wayans was due to the latter's comments on The Wiz about the rapper's performance at the Crypto Ball.

Soulja claimed Trump was not present at the event, writing:

"You a b***h and I’ll slap the sh*t out u. Speak on what u know b***h n***a trump wasn’t even there it was a bitcoin event b***h n***a u washed up p***y."

In a follow-up tweet, Soulja Boy made a reference to Marlon Wayans' character in the movie White Chicks, dubbing the comedian a "broke a** n***a."

Soulja Boy's response to Wayans' X post (Image via X/@souljaboy)

In another post, the rapper also claimed that Wayans' career ended after he acted in White Chicks, adding,

"White man could never make me dress up like a white b***h."

For context, White Chicks is a 2004 comedy film where Marlon and his brother, Shawn Wayans, portray two FBI agents who disguise themselves as white women to go undercover during a case.

Marlon Wayans has yet to respond to Soulja Boy's most recent verbal lashings at the time of this article.

Wayans was not the only person whom Soulja Boy trolled recently. The rapper called Drake a "b***h" after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, where the latter performed his diss track Not Like Us during his 13-minute set. Lamar also alluded to Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group mid-performance.

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy also verbally attacked Bhad Bhabie and Blueface in separate posts. For the unversed, Blueface is currently incarcerated in prison for violating his probation concerning a 2021 assault case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback