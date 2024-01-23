What happened between Soulja Boy and Blueface? Details explored as the former squashes beef

Rappers Soulja Boy and Blueface have been going back and forth on social media ever since the latter claimed he would win in a head-to-head battle where each rapper played their most popular hits.

The feud began after 26-year-old Blueface appeared on a podcast on the Open Thoughts YouTube channel on December 12, 2023, with comedian Funny Marco. When the host asked the rapper who he thought would win in a battle between him and Soulja Boy, Blueface stated:

"If I were to be honest. I'm a professional performer. I'd outperform anyone, hit for hit."

Those comments led to months of feuding between the two rappers. Soulja Boy initially allegedly trolled Blueface for his statement and threatened to pay inmates to harm the rapper while he was back in jail on a probation violation.

More recently though, the rapper admitted that the feud became too personal with the exchange of insults aimed at the mothers of their children. The Crank That rapper announced in an Instagram live session on January 20, 2024, that he was squashing his beef with Blueface and wanted to put $1,000 on his books in jail.

Soulja Boy admits he regretted tolling Blueface for going to jail

Right after Blueface turned himself in to the police for a probation violation on Sunday, January 14, 2024, Soulja Boy took to Instagram Live to brag about how he could enjoy his freedom as a millionaire while Blueface was serving time. He stated:

“Would y’all rather be rich with millions of dollars chilling doing whatever you want to do or would you rather be in jail broke owing $14million and getting sued? Come on, there’s levels to this. You don’t want no real smoke. They going out sad about Big Draco."

In another Instagram Live session on January 17, the rapper also threatened to pay inmates $2,000 to hurt Blue while he's in jail. The rapper has since expressed regret about making the threat.

Blueface responded to the trolling and threats in a recorded phone call from jail. He stated that Soulja should not have bragged about his sentence when he was in protective custody, essentially stating that he became an informant to get a lighter sentence:

"I don't know why Soulja Boy out there popping it. Any n*gga happy a n*gga in jail, he the type of n*gga that tell. We already heard cuz was in here on [protective custody], yellow jumpsuit eating applesauce and Lunchables and sh*t."

The heated exchange between the two artists went on for a while longer with Blueface stomping on a plaque by Soulja and the latter demanding that they meet up and fight to the death.

Before the situation got any worse, Soulja Boy went on Instagram Live again on Saturday, January 20 to announce that he was squashing his beef with Blueface. He admitted that he should have just laughed off the claims Blueface made on the podcast in December 2023 instead of letting the situation escalate. He stated:

"I'm going to squash this whole thing, man. I'm over this sh*t. Ain't nothing good going to come from beefing with death or jail. I know what it feels like to be locked down in a jail cell."

The rapper further requested Blueface's associates to reach out to him since he wanted to put $1000 on his books in jail so he could use the money while in there.

With Blueface in jail until July 2024, it seems like the feud between the two has de-escalated, at least for now. Although with the rapper's criminal history, as well as a lawsuit filed against him by the mother of Soulja Boy's child for defamation, it is unlikely that the two artists will be collaborating on new music any time soon.