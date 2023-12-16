What did Soulja Boy say about Blueface? Rapper fires back after Chrisean Rock's ex claims he could beat him at Verzuz

Soulja Boy, the American rapper and record producer clapped back after Blurface claimed that he could beat the Crank That artist at a Verzuz Battle during an Instagram live session.

Verzuz is an American webcast series where two artists from the same category, for instance, two rappers "battle" and perform their most popular hits for fans, as per Hip Hop Dx.

Disclaimer: This article contains videos with strong language. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue appeared on the Open Thoughts podcast on December 12 with comedian Funny Marco. When the rapper was asked if he could beat Soulja, Chrisean Rock's ex said he could outperform anyone in a rap battle.

The 33-year-old went live on his social media account on December 15, 2023, to troll Blueface, saying:

"You gon' perform bust down 'Thotiana' five times in a row? Cut it out n*gg*."

Soulja was referring to the LA rapper's 2018 hit Thotiana, seemingly suggesting that was the only hit song he had to perform on Verzuz if the pair were to face off in a battle.

Blueface & Soulja Boy feud over Verzuz battle claims

DeAndre Cortez Way, known professionally as Soulja Boy, conducted an Instagram live session to respond to Blueface after the latter's recent claims about a possible Verzuz battle. Open Thoughts podcast host Funny Marco asked him who he thought would win in a battle between him and Soulja Boy and the 26-year-old rapper responded:

"If I were to be honest. I'm a professional performer. I'd outperform anyone, hit for hit."

His response did not sit well with the Kiss Me Thru the Phone rapper, who went live on Instagram on Friday to troll Blueface. He quipped about the controversial artist only having one hit song Thotiana to perform in a potential Verzuz battle, saying he would have to play it five times, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Soulja Boy then went on to question whether Blue was aware of his music catalog, which includes popular songs such as Make it Clap, Rick & Morty, and more. He then went on to list the artists he has collaborated with as he said:

"Don't make me go into the vault and start pulling sh*t out with Bow Wow and sh*t. N*gg* what? I get to pullin' out sh*t with Yo Gotti. I get to pulling out sh*t with [The Game]. You know how many songs I got, buddy? I got songs with Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Omarion, DJ Khaled. What the f*ck?"

Blueface, in turn, replied to Soulja Boy in a series of tweets, mentioning the rapper's baby mama, Jackie Martinez. The father of three claimed that Martinez was working on an album with him, possibly on his new label, as per XXL. He added:

"I ain't never told one lie he naming all these people he got song with he don't even know me [and] his Bm made a whole album. I got Soulja Bm in album mode."

Soulja Boy also spoke about the possibility of a Verzuz battle with Blueface during his Instagram live on Friday. He then requested that Funny Marco interview him and stated that a battle should be arranged immediately.

