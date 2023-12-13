“Bro has only one hit song”: Blueface trolled online for saying he can beat anybody amid talks of potential Versus battle against Soulja Boy

Blueface, the American rapper, recently went viral because of his comments regarding a hypothetical Verzuz battle between him and the iconic artist Soulja Boy in a recent episode of Open Thoughts with comedian Funny Marco.

Verzuz is an American webcast series created by record producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. The show sets up two artists from the same genre, for instance, music producer, songwriter, rapper, and so on, in a head-to-head “battle” where they play their most popular hits for fans, as per Hip Hop Dx.

The 26-year-old appeared in the YouTube interview on December 12, 2023. When Marco asked who he thought would win in a battle between him and Soulja Boy, Blue responded:

"If I were to be honest. I'm a professional performer. I'd outperform anyone, hit for hit."

Fans have begun trolling Blue online for his statement, pointing out he does not have many hit songs.

Blueface believes he would win in a potential Verzuz Battle against Soulja Boy

Johnathan Jamall Porter, known professionally as Blueface, is well-known in social media and the rap community. The artist became a household name after his single "Thotiana" went platinum and was featured on his debut album Famous Cryp.

On December 12, 2023, Blueface appeared in an interview with Funny Marco. The comedian asked the artist:

"Hit for hit, who would win? You or Soulja Boy."

Blue said it was him “being honest.” He voiced his reasoning behind the statement that he would not only win in a Verzuz against Soulja Boy, but any other artist in the music industry, as per Vulture. Blueface also said he was a professional performer.

The thought of Blue and Soulja Boy going hit for hit on a virtual stage has gained a lot of attention on social media. Netizens have reacted to Blueface's claims, trolling the rapper for his unproven bravado. Some of the reactions are given below.

The rising hip-hop artist is known for his unique flow, distinctive voice, and controversial actions. Blue's drama around his two baby mamas is always swirling in the media landscape.

Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, is an iconic rapper who became famous for the kind of dance music that controlled the late 2000s, as per Vogue. He is widely popular for the songs "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" and "Tell 'Em."

Verzuz is a web series that has become a cultural phenomenon, providing a platform for artists to showcase their songs and compete in a friendly yet competitive manner. There are usually no results in the battles, as it is solely for the audience's entertainment, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

There have been no announcements on a Verzus battle between Blue and Soulja Boy, and the latter has not responded to the "Thotiana" rapper's claims.