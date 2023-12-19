“Most pointless beef ever”: Blueface and Soulja Boy’s beef sparks mixed reactions after their argument online

Blueface, the American rapper, accused Soulja Boy of not showing up for a fight after the two engaged in a social media war and went on Instagram Live together on December 18, 2023.

The feud initially started over a debate regarding who would win in a Verzuz battle, but soon escalated into mentions of their baby mamas, their rap career, and more. Verzuz is an American web series where two artists from the same category, "battle" and perform their most popular songs for fans, as per Hip Hop Dx.

Disclaimer: This article contains words or language that are considered profane, vulgar, or offensive by some readers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Netizens have given their opinions about the recent beef between the two rappers, with most of them agreeing that the fight seems forced.

Blueface & Soulja Boy trade blows on social media

Johnathan Jamall Porter, known professionally as Blueface, was the one who seemingly began the feud between him and Soulja Boy. He went to the Open Thoughts podcast on December 12, 2023, with comedian Funny Marco.

When the host asked Blue who would win in a Verzuz Battle between him and the Crank That rapper, he responded:

"If I were to be honest. I'm a professional performer. I'd outperform anyone, hit for hit."

The answer began a war of words through social media, as the 33-year-old went on his Instagram Live to troll Blue, as per Hot New Hip Hop. He trolled the rapper, insinuating that he had only one hit song to play at the battle. Soulja Boy said:

"You gon' perform bust down 'Thotiana' five times in a row? Cut it out n*gg*. I get to pullin’ out sh*t with Yo Gotti. I get to pulling out sh*t with [The Game]. You know how many songs I got, buddy? I got songs with Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Omarion, DJ Khaled. What the f*ck?"

The drama only escalated from there as the pair went after their baby mamas. While Blue said:

"Soulja kissing d*ck every time he see his child might be my kid he ain’t even get the DNA test."

Soulja Boy responded by mentioning Blueface's two baby mothers, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock:

"I’m gonna f*ck Jaidyn and Chrisean since u wanna troll @bluefacebleedem let the games begin. I love it."

Both Blueface and Soulja Boy went on Instagram Live together on December 18, 2023, to talk about their recent feud and a "scheduled battle," the date for which has not been disclosed, as per XXL.

They also challenged each other to a fight, which was supposed to happen on December 17 at 5 pm in Los Angeles. Blue teased:

"Does Soulja wanna box please say yes that would make my Xmas. Soulja please say you wanna take it further then this internet sh*t that would be a easy W f*ck the baby mommas let's squabble up that’s what I really wanna do."

Soulja responded by calling Blue "lonely and depressed right now" and added that "it’s ok I'm here to keep you company and beat yo as*".

Blue claimed he went to their meeting spot but Soulja Boy did not show up, as per Hip Hop Dx. While the Kiss Me Thru the Phone rapper claimed he would not pull up to a place Blue decided, he mentioned that the fight is "on the way."

Netizens have given their opinions on the pair's alleged fight. Some of the reactions are given below.

The date of a Verzuz battle is yet to be released to the public.