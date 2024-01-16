The American rapper Blueface is reportedly currently behind bars at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles and his release date is currently listed as July 2, 2024. He turned himself in for violating his probation on Friday, January 12, 2024. Following that, the 26-year-old rapper's mother Karlissa Saffold took to Instagram to discuss her son being put behind bars.

In an Instagram Story, Karlissa accused her son's two baby mamas, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock of being the reason behind her son being in jail, according to HipHopDx. However, she didn't elaborate on what exactly Blue was charged with. In the same Story, she wrote that she loved "them all but not together."

"Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other. That's why it's so quiet. Praying everyone now understands why I didn't want them together. Because parents want the best for their children. I love them all but not together." Karlissa claimed.

Rock and Blue have a son named Chrisean Malone Jr., who was born on September 3, 2023. The rapper also has two children with Jaidyn Alexis, Javaughn, and Journey, as per XXL.

Blueface expected to remain in jail until July

Johnathan Jamall Porter, known professionally as Blueface avoided jail time in connection to a shooting in Las Vegas in 2022. He was handed a five-year suspended sentence for the shooting on October 2, 2023, after taking a plea deal in June.

The Los Angeles rapper was taken into custody during a court hearing on January 12, 2024. He turned himself in for allegedly violating his probation in connection to the assault of a security guard in a San Fernando Valley, California club in 2021. Blueface was accompanied by Chrisean Rock and their son Chrisean Malone Jr. to the Men's Central Jail, as per XXL.

In a video that showed him going to the jail, the rapper stated:

"I'm handling some mandatory issues man. I'll see you on the other side."

Blue's mother, Karlissa Saffold, posted several Instagram Stories the same day, hinting at the reasons for her son's incarceration. She wrote that her heart was broken because her son was in jail.

"Because they don't listen...If I'm lying tell them to tell why he in there. Because it all could have been avoided. Especially knowing who he is and that he was on probation when BM #1 threw a glass at security and BM #2 hit a fan."

Saffold has allegedly hinted at Blueface's two baby mamas, Chrisean and Jaidyn Alexis as the reason for his probation violation. She alleges that it was the two female rappers who allegedly assaulted the security guard in 2021 and not her son.

"When u [sic] with people who love you they don't get sh*t started then act like nothing happened. If they both love him they would stand up and say what happened and apologize to me because I tried to get them all to do the right thing." She added.

According to police documents obtained by Hot New Hip Hop and reported on January 15, 2024, Blueface will be behind bars until the summer. He could be released latest by July 2, 2024.

It is worth noting that the rapper dropped his Free Blueface album on January 12, the same day he turned himself in.

Soulja Boy and Blueface in social media battle

Soulja Boy and Blueface have been fighting on social media, with both urging the other for a fight. Soulja commented on Blue's arrest on Instagram Live over the weekend.

"Would you rather be rich with millions of dollars chillin' doing whatever you want to do or would you rather be in jail broke owing $14 million and getting sued? C'mon, there's level to this sh*t, he don't want no real smoke. Free that n***a, man. So we can beat his a**. I don't wish jail on my worst enemy." Soulja commented

The two were also reported planning a boxing fight, but there were no official dates set for the event. With Blue's recent arrest, there's no telling when or if the two rappers would get in the ring together, as per Hip Hop Dx.