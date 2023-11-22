Why did Randy Orton get into an ugly verbal spat with Soulja Boy? Looking back at their heated exchange

WWE Superstar Randy Orton doesn't shy away from expressing himself, whether inside the ring or on social media.

Randy Orton got into a heated verbal exchange with Soulja Boy after the latter shared on social media that pro wrestling, specifically WWE, was fake. This elicited a harsh response from The Viper.

The Apex Predator dared the rapper to 'step up.' He added that wrestlers should be considered actors who perform their stunts 200 days a year without safety measures like protective pads.

Orton then compared Soulja to Bad Bunny, claiming that the latter could easily defeat the Crank That rapper. The Viper further mentioned that the Puerto Rican rapper had experienced the pro wrestling world and knew what it takes to be part of it.

Orton also mocked Soulja Boy over his private body parts and called him an infant. You can view the tweets here.

How did Soulja Boy feel after the heated social media exchange with Randy Orton?

Randy is a 14-time World Champion

While on the Hot 97's Ebro, the 33-year-old rapper talked about his exchange with the WWE star.

Soulja Boy said he and Randy Orton had the right to express their opinions, and the rapper had the right to defend himself. The former added that he liked WWE, especially back in the day, but he won't take back what he said.

"He has a right to speak on how he feels, so I can't knock him for that, but at the same time, I'm gonna defend myself. Y'know what I'm saying? So, it's like, people know I like the WWE. As people know, back in the day, with Stone Cold and The Rock and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, I said what I said. I'm not gonna take it back."

Where is Randy Orton now?

Orton was sidelined with a back injury in May 2022 and has been out of action since then. However, it was announced on the November 20, 2023, episode of WWE RAW that The Viper would return at WWE Survivor Series to side with Cody Rhodes' team for the men's WarGames match.

WWE Survivor Series will take place on November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.