"6-on-1 WrestleMania handicap match" - T-BAR responds to Soulja Boy

WWE RAW Superstar T-BAR has hit back at Soulja Boy after the American rapper tweeted that the rap industry is “faker than WWE.”

T-BAR originally replied to Soulja Boy’s tweet by explaining how real the world of sports entertainment can be. The RETRIBUTION member, who previously took shots at rapper Bow Wow online, has followed up by joking that he could face six rappers at WrestleMania.

T-BAR mocked Soulja Boy on Twitter

T-BAR is no stranger to feuding with non-WWE Superstars, including rappers, on social media. In February, Bow Wow revealed that he had decided to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi to prepare for WWE.

Responding to a WWE video containing Rikishi, T-BAR wrote that he wants the WWE legend to train Bow Wow until he cries. Another rapper, Bad Bunny, has appeared regularly in WWE over the last five weeks. He currently holds the 24/7 Championship.

Why is Soulja Boy feuding with WWE Superstars?

Randy Orton did not appreciate Soulja Boy's comment

There is often a debate involving WWE Superstars when someone uses the word “fake” to describe the WWE product.

Although Soulja Boy did not target any specific WWE Superstars in his tweet, T-BAR’s reaction caught the attention of Randy Orton. The 14-time World Champion posted a series of foul-mouthed tweets mocking Soulja Boy. He also invited the rapper to appear in WWE.