RETRIBUTION'S T-BAR hopeful of Bow Wow clash in WWE

Earlier today, rapper and Masked Singer star Bow Wow revealed his grand ambitions to be a WWE Superstar as his music career winds down. The star even sent Rey Mysterio an offer to become a tag team and challenge for the tag championships in WWE.

Many WWE Superstars have responded positively to Bow Wow's statement on Twitter, including NXT Superstars Bronson Reed and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

However, one Superstar has responded to Bow Wow's WWE goals not-so positively. RETRIBUTION member T-BAR laid into the rapper in a quote tweet - but Bow Wow quickly fired back.

Are you mad because ill become champ faster than you? Or are you mad that like mike is more legendary than you will ever be? DROPS MIC 🎤 https://t.co/hbO44eYcLi — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Bow Wow's WWE career may not have quite started yet, but it seems like he is already building alliances and rivalries in the company.

Bow Wow isn't the only celebrity involved in WWE

Bow Wow may be looking to become involved in the WWE Universe in the near future, but he isn't the only celebrity joining in on the action. Rapper Bad Bunny performed his hit single Booker T at the Royal Rumble and later became involved in the headline match when he dived onto both The Miz and John Morrison.

Bad Bunny also made an appearance on last week's episode of RAW alongside Damian Priest, and there are reports that he will also be involved in a match at WrestleMania 37.

Another rap star who could be making an appearance in WWE is Cardi B. She was name-dropped on RAW during WWE Legends Night, to which the rapper responded to by mentioning that she was a fan in her childhood years. She later became involved in a war of words with Lacey Evans.

It has also been reported that WWE's Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan is eager to get Cardi B involved in WrestleMania, and Bianca Belair has also expressed interest in working with the rapper.