Why is Blueface being sued for defamation? Jackilyn Martinez comments explored as Soulja Boy's baby mama files lawsuit 

Rapper Blueface is facing a defamation lawsuit by the mother of Soulja Boy’s child, Jackilyn Martinez. The two rappers had been involved in a heavy social media beef for the past week. It stemmed from an argument between the two about who would take the title of the winner home from a Verzuz battle.

During a heated Instagram Live earlier this week, Blueface told Soulja he slept with Jackilyn the day before her baby shower. The 33-year-old Chicago rapper and his girlfriend Jackilyn welcomed their son on September 30, 2022. Blueface went on to post several tweets on X about Jackilyn and Soulja.

In a December 17 tweet, he mocked Soulja and hinted that Jackilyn’s son might be his child since the couple did not get a DNA test. In another tweet made on December 18, Blueface claimed for the second time:

“I already f*cked his Bm so if he don’t wanna even the score I just take the W I guess”

Blueface tweets about hooking up with the mother of Soulja's child. (Image via X/@bluefacebleedem)

Soulja Boy's baby mama responds to Blueface's claims

After Blueface spoke about sleeping with Soulja Boy's baby mama the day before their baby shower, and his series of tweets about the rapper, Jackilyn Martinez filed a lawsuit against him on Friday, December 22.

Jackilyn Martinez claimed in the motion that Blueface lied about sleeping with her and made misleading and defamatory statements about the paternal identity of her child. The court documents highlighted Blueface’s other statement:

“Till Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now.”

The rapper also allegedly made another suggestion for Jackilyn, implying there is nothing new about her performing s*xual acts on him.

Although it is not known with certainty whether or not Blueface is the real father of Jackilyn’s son, she stated in the lawsuit about having protected s*x with the rapper back in 2018.

But she denied being involved with Blueface after that. Jackilyn reportedly claimed the 26-year-old was sent a Cease and Desist letter by her attorneys on Tuesday. However, Blueface allegedly responded to the letter on Instagram where he further mocked her. He said:

“Nobody even said your name...I don't even know who you are”

A Cease and Desist notice is a legal document sent to someone as a warning. It entails that the recipient has to stop an unlawful or allegedly unlawful activity effective immediately. The written notice can be a letter from an attorney or an order issued by a government agency or a court.

Jackilyn Martinez also said she had been on the receiving end of multiple death threats since her lawyers sent Blueface the Cease and Desist letter. Elsewhere, Blueface has been involved in another paternity drama with his former girlfriend Chrisean Rock Jr., who welcomed a son in September of this year.