"Don’t wake this family up"— Internet reacts as Soulja Boy rips into Marlon Wayans weeks after actor claimed rapper was canceled

Soulja Boy took to X on February 11 to respond to Marlon Wayans’ criticism of his performance at the recent Washington D.C. Crypto Ball. Wayans appeared to mock the rapper after he performed at the event, which was held to celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Soulja Boy took to the social networking site to say:

“Marlon Wayans you a b**ch and u not funny shut up n**ga keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d**ks.”

Soulja Boy was joined at the black-tie event by fellow rappers Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross. The event was sponsored by the crypto company Gemini, founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who reportedly backed Trump’s campaign.

On January 25, Marlon Wayans shared his opinions of Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, attending the event with 101.1 The Wiz. He argued that many artists were likely unaware of the Crypto Ball being a pro-Trump event and did not have time to back out as it was too late. Wayans said:

“I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled nobody canceled Soulja Boy. So Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But you know, that’s why you’ve hot to check the fine print.”

Following the exchange, netizens reacted to the feud between the two. One netizen commented:

Several netizens seemed to be siding with Marlon Wayans and warned Soulja not to get into a public spat with him. Comments online read:

Marlon Wayans also commented on Snoop Dogg attending the event, calling him a “real one” and saying that he is now going to allow “public skewering.” Meanwhile, others commented on Soulja’s tweet by saying:

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Soulja Boy responds to Crypto Ball backlash

Last month, Soulja defended his decision to perform at the Crypto Ball, which celebrated the Republican president. During an Instagram Live, he stated that neither Kamala Harris nor Barack Obama in the past had called and offered him money to perform for them. The Crank That rapper said:

“Them n**gas they paid me a bag, n**ga. Obama ain’t ever put no money in my pockets, n**ga. Kamala ain’t never no money in my motherf**king pockets, n**ga. Trump put money in my pockets, n**ga. Did Kamala call my f**king phone? Did Obama call my f**king phone? Did any of y’all n**gas call my motherf**king phone?”

The 34-year-old continued:

“I do whatever the f**k I want. It wasn’t even a Trump event- Trump wasn’t even there… Y’all want me not to answer the phone on the motherf**king president? Y’all can suck my d**k and cancel me all day.”

Singer Nelly also received immense backlash for performing at Trump’s inauguration ball. In an interview with USA Today, he defended his decision, stating that he respects the “office.” He added:

“It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office.”

At the time of writing, Wayans had not publicly addressed Soulja’s tweet.

