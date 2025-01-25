“So sell your soul to highest bidder?” — Netizens react as Trick Daddy defends Nelly for performing at Trump inauguration 

Rapper Trick Daddy addressed the backlash Nelly received for performing at Donald Trump’s Liberty Inaugural Ball on Monday, January 20. Trick Daddy appeared on 103.5 The Beat Miami on Friday to share his "unpopular opinion" about the Texas rapper.

Trick Daddy mentioned many people were upset about Nelly's decision to perform at the ball. However, he defended the rapper, saying:

"I had seen Nelly did a podcast where he was explaining himself about the performance."

The Florida native then addressed the Hot In Herre crooner and congratulated him for bagging $1.5 million for the inaugural ball performance, adding, "I wish they'd give me $1.5 million." Trick further continued:

"If my worst enemy booked me to do a concert, I'm going to do that concert. If he booked me in a territory where I was beefing or I had what y’all call these days ops, I'm going to do that concert."

He opined, "it’s not nothing personal when it’s your business." Netizens reacted to Trick's words and some proceeded to critique his perspective. They condemned how some artists abandon their morals and ideologies for money.

"So sell your soul to highest bidder??? Man miss me with that sh*t. People who have no moral integrity will sell you out. That’s the moral of the story", wrote one Instagram user.

Netizens react as Trick Daddy defends Nelly for performing at Trump's inauguration. (Image via Instagram/@thebeatmiami)

Netizens react to Trick Daddy's opinion. (Image via Instagram/@thebeatmiami)

Netizens react to Trick Daddy's opinion. (Image via Instagram/@thebeatmiami)

A few others, however, resonated with Trick Daddy's thoughts about the controversy. They said artists should grab a good deal when offered one.

Netizens react to Trick Daddy's opinion. (Image via Instagram/@thebeatmiami)

Netizens react to Trick Daddy's opinion. (Image via Instagram/@thebeatmiami)

Netizens react to Trick Daddy's opinion. (Image via Instagram/@thebeatmiami)

Trick Daddy mentions Kodak Black and 6ix9ine's collaboration to defend Nelly

While defending the Country Grammar rapper, Trick Daddy provided Kodak Black's example. He referred to the 27-year-old rapper's 2023 collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine on SHAKA LAKA, which led to some backlash.

Kodak's fans and other artists, including Boosie slammed the rapper for making music with controversial 6ix9ine, who is infamous for his supposed snitching. Trick Daddy mentioned the backlash on Friday:

"I remember when Kodak Black did that song with Tekashi 6ix9ine, and everybody was saying, 'Oh he a rat, he a rat'. Well, maybe y'all a rat, he's not my rat. I never listened to his music. I never knew of him before you guys start giving attention to him."

Trick explained:

"So, you need to stop giving attention to certain thing that you don't approve of. Because that's the biggest promotion you can do for that thing."

Trick Daddy compared the backlash Kodak Black received at the time to what Nelly faced due to his performance on January 20. He justified that Kodak Black joined 6ix9ine on the 2023 track because he was paid a good amount. Trick concluded he would do the same if 6ix9ine offered him that kind of money.

Expand Tweet

Although Nelly explained last week during a conversation with Willie D that he did not do it for money or politics. He said:

"It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office."

The rapper said he would have performed at the ball even if Biden asked him to perform or if Kamala Harris won the election.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback