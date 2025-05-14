What are the charges against Santino Casio? Everything to know about the inmate who stabbed Tory Lanez in prison

Tory Lanez had recently made headlines after he got stabbed 14 times in prison, on May 12, 2025. He reportedly had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital after getting some critical injuries. According to a May 13 report by The Los Angeles Times, authorities identified the individual who apparently stabbed the Canadian rapper.

Suspect 41-year-old Santino Casio reportedly used a self-made shank to stab Tory. The outlet has further reported that Casio was in prison serving life sentence for murder. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Santino allegedly attacked Tory Lanez at 7.20 am local time at a housing unit at the California Correctional Institute in Tehachapi.

The Los Angeles Times further reported that while concerned authorities investigated the attack, Santino Casio has been kept in restrictive housing. According to iHeart, Santino had been convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, and inflicting great bodily injury.

The outlet further reported that this wasn't the first time that Santino had attacked someone in the prison. During his time at the California Correctional Institute, Santino had received a six year sentence after he assaulted a fellow inmate in 2008.

He was then charged with deadly weapon or force likely to cause great bodily injury. Later in 2018, he got an additional two years for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

Tory Lanez's legal team has presented new evidence in the 2020 shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion

While Tory Lanez is already serving time in prison after being convicted in the 2020 shooting involving rapper Megan Thee Stallion, new evidence was reportedly presented recently. On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, his team presented evidence allegedly proving that he didn't fire the gun at Megan that night.

The team had claimed that Megan wasn't truthful about the chain of events that transpired at the time. United the People, a non-profit organization aimed at social justice, held a press conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, and suggested that it was Megan's former best friend Kelsey Harris, who pulled the trigger.

According to Hot97, attorney Walter Roberts argued:

"Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched the gun."

As per Roberts, Kelsey fired the gun thrice and Tory Lanez only wanted to intervene. In this process, the gun got fired two additional times. Roberts further argued that there had been significant discrepancies in the DNA evidence of the case as well. He claimed that along with Tory's DNA, there was an unknown DNA on the firearm as well.

Meanwhile, Lanez also received support from Diana London, CEO of the Secret Weapon Agency. London, too, reportedly believed that Tory Lanez was innocent. London emphasized that Tory never wanted special treatment, and that he, in fact, always asked for equal treatment.

Hot97 reported that journalist Gianno Caldwell had been advocating for Lanez's justice. Gianno reportedly criticized the steps taken by former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, in the case. Gianno also raised questions about why Kelsey Harris pleaded the Fifth Amendment, even though she was never formally charged by the authorities.

In March 2024, Kelsey Harris appeared on The Danza Project, and claimed that she got PTSD after the 2020 shooting.

"I was really going through sh*t. I really have PTSD from that. Really was depressed. All of that sh*t is very real. And, no, I'm human. My pain does matter," she said during the conversation.

As per Variety, in December 2022, Tory Lanez was convicted of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a gun. In August 2023, he received a 10 year prison sentence.

