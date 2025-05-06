"They never follow the rules": Internet reacts as Megan Thee Stallion breaks Met Gala no selfie rule

Megan Thee Stallion has sparked fresh conversation online after breaking the Met Gala's long-standing no-selfie rule at the 2025 event. The rapper took fans behind the scenes with her "Hottie Cam," sharing footage from inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art during the fashion fundraiser on Monday, May 5.

Despite the Met Gala's strict no-phone policy—first implemented in 2015—Megan, 30, was filming herself and fellow stars enjoying the night inside the venue. According to E! News, in one clip posted to Instagram, she admitted with a smile,

"We're not supposed to have our phones, but we're doing it [anyway]." In another part of the video, she told someone off-camera, "I snuck my phone in."

Megan Thee Stallion's footage showed her seated at a table with WNBA star Angel Reese and rapper Doechii. The trio toasted and sampled upscale hors d'oeuvres including "cornbread and caviar," "white truffle lobster roll," and "vegan lox."

She also panned the camera to several well-known guests, including Serena Williams, Ciara, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Tracee Ellis Ross. "Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA," Megan captioned the post.

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the night, a silver sequin custom gown by Michael Kors with a white fur coat, was praised by fans and fashion critics alike. She wore her hair in a sleek, sculpted braided style inspired by 1920s glamour, channeling iconic looks reminiscent of Josephine Baker, as reported by People.

While Vogue has maintained a no-phone, no-social media rule at the Met Gala since 2015, Many stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, have quietly dismissed the guideline in recent years. After Megan's post went viral, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

"They never follow the rules," one X(formerly Twitter) user wrote.

"That will be Megan The Stallions last Met Gala! She will definitely not be invited next year," another user remarked.

"If yall dont think Anna Wintour has the pull to uninvite people from the Gala....JUST WATCH," a user said.

Fans had mixed reactions to Megan Thee Stallion breaking the Met Gala's no-phone rule—some warned she might be banned next year, while others defended her and pointed out her popularity among fellow celebrities.

"What's inside that museum that they don't want u to see," An X user wrote.

"Ay tho... why y'all care?" another remarked.

"Notice how all the celebrities love Megan!" a user noted.

Megan Thee Stallion among stars who broke the Met Gala rule

Megan Thee Stallion wasn't the only one who broke the Met Gala phone policy this year. Halle Bailey was spotted taking a photo inside the event with Sydney Sweeney and BLACKPINK's Lisa. Angela Bassett was also seen snapping a selfie with Yara Shahidi, as reported by E! News.

Questlove filmed a bathroom selfie with stars like Cynthia Erivo, Ayo Edebiri, Brian Tyree Henry, and Evan Ross. The drummer even encouraged the group to say "Black s--t" before capturing the moment.

Past attendees have also defied the no-selfie rule, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish. In 2023, Lizzo went viral for filming a TikTok in the Met Gala bathroom with Uma Thurman and Stella McCartney, as stated by E! News on May 3, 2023.

Despite the pattern, Vogue has not publicly addressed any consequences for stars who break the rule. However, the no-phone policy was implemented by Met Gala chair Anna Wintour to preserve the event's formality. A former Vogue staffer explained in 2016,

"Anna is sort of an old-school traditionalist. She likes a dinner party where people are actually speaking to each other."

Despite this, Megan Thee Stallion teased her upcoming fourth album, Act III, slated for release in 2025. She announced the project with a tweet stating, "Real Hot Girl S–t ACT 3 2025 … be ready hotties." In April 2025, she released the single Whenever, accompanied by a visually striking music video directed by Zac Dov Wiesel.

