How long will Tory Lanez be in jail? All about rapper's case in the wake of stabbing incident

On the morning of Monday, May 12, Tory Lanez was reportedly attacked by a fellow prisoner, TMZ reported. A representative for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed to the news outlet that Lanez was stabbed by another prisoner in a housing unit at California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi.

After the prison staff learned of the stabbing, they rushed to the scene and administered first aid to Tory Lanez after calling 911. When the ambulance arrived, Lanez was rushed to a nearby civilian hospital in Bakersfield to receive further treatment. His current condition hasn't been disclosed yet.

Tory Lanez's reported stabbing took place 10 months after his conviction. The Traphouse rapper was found guilty of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on August 8, 2023, and sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to his sentencing, Lanez will be in jail until 2033.

Tory Lanez described Megan Thee Stallion as his friend during his 2023 sentencing

At the sentencing of his trial, Tory Lanez spoke about Megan Thee Stallion, describing her as his friend and "someone I still care for dearly to this day," regardless of her feelings about him. The Jerry Sprunger rapper also talked about bonding with her over the loss of their mothers.

Meanwhile, Stallion - the victim in the trial - didn't appear in court for the sentencing. She instead sent her statement, which read:

"For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice."

According to NPR News, the shooting incident took place in July 2020, as Lanez and Megan were leaving a party hosted at the home of Kylie Jenner in LA, accompanied by a friend and bodyguard.

After they got inside the car, the artists were involved in an argument. As Megan started to get out of the vehicle, Tory Lanez shot at her feet. The Cobra rapper was consequently hospitalized and underwent surgery.

Megan testified in court that after the shooting, Lanez offered her and her friend $1 million to stay quiet. Two months later, Lanez released an album where he denied shooting her and said he was framed. Prosecutors argued for a tough sentence, saying Lanez tried to humiliate and hurt Megan again by spreading false information online to turn people against her.

On the other hand, Tory Lanez's lawyers were rallying for his rehabilitation over prison time, citing his struggles with alcohol, childhood trauma, and mental health, in the trial.

According to NPR News, Lanez could have faced up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. However, a California law passed in 2023 requires judges to give the middle term unless there are serious reasons not to. Because of this, Lanez's sentence was reduced to 10 years.

